It's just like all of those Elmo nightmares you've had. Oh, you have not had any of those? Well, you will now! IndustryWorks Studios has just released their latest trailer for Puppet Killer, and it is not what you were expecting. The buzz around the webs if that it is going to blow our minds! Take a peek-a-boo!

The official synopsis reads, "Ten years after the disappearance of his step mom, Jamie and his friends head to his family cabin in the woods to celebrate the Christmas break. They soon realize the demons from Jamie's past have been waiting for his return as they are forced to fight a psychotic killer obsessed with horror movie icons."

Their first trailer gives us a little more backstory into our puppet, Simon. Looks can be so deceiving! Don't you just hate when the about-to-be-victims treat the monster so cavalierly? Rookie mistake!

IndustryWorks Studios has been giving some sneak screenings, and if you check your favorite horror sites, they all exclaim, this it their kind of movie! The filmmakers had the uber fans in mind when they were creating this. Those horror folks do not give their 5 out of 5 hatchets (or whatever their rating system is) lightly. The praise has been overwhelming!

Now, we're all well-acquainted with those pesky bloodthirsty dolls and puppets out there. We've got our Chucky, that foul-mouthed, 2-foot-nothing Good Guy doll slashing and smack-talking in his little overalls. We have those creepy marionettes from The Puppet Master.﻿We have all of those supposedly-sweet porcelain dolls ﻿like Annabelle and Brahm from The Boy. Those things are creepy without being possessed. Those folks who collect their small armies of porcelain nightmares and have them on display have to know they are creeping us out, right?

What makes R-rated Simon in Puppet Killer so unsettling is that voice! That syrupy sweet voice coupled with the cheerful delivery as he delights himself in taking you down in his favorite iconic horror movie ways sets this film in a different lane. The film stars Aleks Paunovic (This Means War, War for the Planet of the Apes, Numb), Lee Majdoub (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency) Lisa Durupt (Preggoland, Shall We Dance, Love, Guaranteed), Richard Harmon (The 100, I Still See You, The Age of Adaline), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Marvel Super Hero Adventures, Bingo Hell, Into the Dark), Geoff Gustafson (Hot Tub Time Machine, Postal, 2012), Beverley Elliott (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pant s, Unforgiven, Raise a Glass to Love) and Johannah Newmarch (When Calls the Heart, Supernatural, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish).

Director Lisa Ovies has brought writer Kevin Mosley's vision to life. Mosley is known for his screenplay for Suspension, his horror thriller involving a high school girl and her bullying peers who are terrorized by an escaped psychotic killer who is more than meets the eye. Puppet Killer will be available on VOD this November.