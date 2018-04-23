The Puppet Master franchise is returning to theaters this summer. RLJE Films has acquired the rights the upcoming reboot, Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. The movie is billed as a "reimagining" but will serve as a reboot of the franchise and, instead of heading straight to the world of VOD or the bargain bin at Walmart, this one is heading to a theater near you in August. RLJE Films' Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward had this to say.

"We are incredibly excited to be able to bring the first film under the new Fangoria brand to audiences this summer. With an amazing script from S. Craig Zahler and performances from horror legends Barbara Crampton and Udo Kier, we know Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich will thrill fans of the original films and new audiences alike."

The movie stars Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!), Jenny Pellicer (Cocaine Godmother), Nelson Franklin (Veep), Charlyne Yi (This is 40), Michael Pare (Eddie and the Cruisers), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator) and Udo Kier (Brawl in Cell Block 99), who stars as the titular character. Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich was written by S. Craig Zahler (Bone Tomahawk) and directed by Sonny Laguna (We Are Monsters) and Tommy Wiklund (Wither). RLJE Films plans to release the movie in theaters in August of this year, but they have yet to lock down an exact date.

In Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, recently divorced and reeling, Edgar (Lennon) returns to his childhood home to regroup his life. When Edgar finds a nefarious looking puppet in his deceased brother's room, he decides to sell the doll for some quick cash at a small-town convention celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. Girl-next-door Ashley (Pellicer) and his comic book shop boss, Markowitz (Franklin), join Edgar for the doomed road trip. All hell breaks loose when a strange force animates the puppets at the convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree that's motivated by an evil as old as time.

The Puppet Master franchise, though relegated for most of its lifespan to low-budget home video offerings, is an enduring one. The original was released in 1989 and since then, there are have been 10 sequels, including the recent Puppet Master: Axis Termination, which looks to be the last movie in the old canon ahead of the release of this reboot. The Littlest Reich recently debuted at the 2018 Overlook Film Festival and was met with a very positive response. It's likely because of that response that fans will have the opportunity to see this movie on the big screen.

In addition to the talented cast and filmmakers involved in Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, Fabio Frizzi (The Beyond) composed the score for the movie, with two-time finalist of Syfy's Face-Off, Tate Steinsiek, serving as the puppet creator/SFX artist for the movie. Hopefully, this means we'll get to see a trailer soon, which we'll be sure to bring you as soon as it's made available. This comes to us courtesy of RLJE Entertainment.