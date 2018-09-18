Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich is coming home this fall, and now you can own every gory bit of viscera that this mean machine sprays across the screen in glorious shades of crimson red, which will look even brighter and scarier in 4K Ultra HD.

That's right! RLJE Films has announced that they will release the Fangoria horror film Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD/Blu-ray combo on Sept. 25, 2018. The movie was written by S. Craig Zahler, who is becoming quite notorious in horror circles, delivering the hard-hitting Western Bone Tomahawk, which left many jaws on the floor. And he's behind the Vince Vaughn thriller Brawl in Cell Block 99, which gutted many with its devastating blows.

Directing this new Puppet Master movie is Sonny Laguna, who is best known for his films Wither, Animalistic, and Blood Runs Cold. He worked alongside partner Tommy Wiklund, whom he partnered with on Wither and Animalistic. Wiklund is also behind the thriller Madness. Together they have created a searing, scorching, blades out, blood splattered ride that rolls with delicious, vicious glee all the way to end credits.

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich has a pretty eclectic cast. Comedic actor and prolific screenplay writer Thomas Lennon, who is perhaps best known as Lt. Dangle on Reno 911!, takes on a much more serious role as our leading man here. He is joined by Jenny Pellicer (State of Affairs, The Bridge), Nelson Franklin (Black-ish, New Girl), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up, This Is 40), Michael Paré (Gone, Eddie and the Cruisers), the great Barbara Crampton (You're Next, Re-Animator), and Udo Kier (Downsizing, Brawl in Cell Block 99, Blade).

RLJE Films will release Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich on DVD for an SRP of $29.96; on Blu-ray for an SRP of $29.97; and on 4K UHD/Blu-ray combo for an SRP of $35.97. It is also available on VOD. Whichever way you choose to consume your media, this is one movie that certainly deserves you attention.

In Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, Edgar (Thomas Lennon), who is recently divorced, heads back to his childhood home where he finds a nefarious looking puppet in his deceased brother's room. He decides to sell the doll for some quick cash at a small-town convention celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. All hell breaks loose when a strange force animates the puppets at the convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree that's motivated by an evil as old as time.

At this time, RLJE has not announced any special features or deleted scenes for this latest addition to the Puppet Master franchise. It is a true standalone movie, with the other sequels serving as a separate saga. Both Puppet Master incarnations will continue on as their own thing, with new movies coming in both camps. If you want to get in on the ground floor of this offshoot, you better go pre-order. Having seen the movie, if you're a gore lover or horror hound, you'll definitely want to add this one to your collection.