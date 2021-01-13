Despite reports that upcoming sequel The Forever Purge will be the final movie in the hugely successful Purge franchise, star Frank Grillo has teased that this may not be the case. The actor recently stated in an interview that discussions are currently taking place regarding a sixth installment in series, and that he is considering a return to the chaotic world of The Purge.

"We are talking, [DeMonaco] and I, another Purge movie. He reached out to me not too long ago and Sébastian [K. Lemercier], the producer, and they're like, 'What do you think?' and I'm like, 'What do you think?' and they're like, 'We talked to Universal and we'll see Leo Barnes in the [next] Purge if we can come up with something great.' I said, 'I'm in. I'll do it in a heartbeat.'"

It's worth noting that Frank Grillo revealed this information unprompted, which likely means he can barely contain his excitement about his involvement in a potential Purge 6. Grillo went on to share his thoughts on the franchise, and why he thinks it has been such a huge hit, once again demonstrating his passion for the project.

"Oh, [DeMonaco] hit the button. He connected to the zeitgeist. 'What would you do if you could get away with anything for 12 hours?', 'What would you do with a million dollars?' It's one of those scenarios that everyone thinks about. 'Well if I had a million dollars I could...,' 'Well if I could kill this guy and get away with it, I would...' And so everybody can relate to it. It's hyperrealism, the way he cuts and the way he shoots it. It's almost cartoonish. They're fun movies. I think that 'The Purge: Anarchy' is one of the coolest B-movies that I've seen in a long time. Forbes magazine wrote a great article about the importance of the 'Purge' franchise and how it relates to what we're going through in the world. Not in our country - the world. I think [the movies are] an important thing, it's an important franchise. In a minute I would do another one."

Beginning in 2013 with The Purge, Grillo did not appear until the 2014 sequel The Purge: Anarchy. Starring as the vengeful Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, Leo Barnes, Grillo gives off some serious Punisher vibes, using the rules of the Purge to hunt down the man who killed his son in a drunk driving accident. Grillo's vigilante became an instant fan-favorite, with the actor reprising the role in 2016's The Purge: Election Year. All three movies were directed by James DeMonaco.

This was then followed up by the Grillo-less prequel, The First Purge, which details the origins of the annual Purge, a 12-hour span once a year in which all crime in America, including murder, rape and arson, is legal. This year's The Forever Purge will serve as a direct sequel to The Purge: Election Year and is being marketed as the final movie in the franchise, despite Grillo's insistence. "I think it's a great way to end it all," DeMonaco said. "We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I'm very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home." This comes to us from Collider.