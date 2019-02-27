Puss in Boots 2 is happening and the project has just lined up its director. Bob Persichetti, one of the co-directors of Sony's hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has been tapped by DreamWorks to helm the sequel. We had previously heard that the studio was looking to reboot these franchises, but this is being billed as a sequel and not a do-over. In any event, the swashbuckling cat is making a comeback.

According to a new report, Bob Persichetti has officially signed on to direct the sequel. Latifa Ouaou, who produced the original, will oversee the production for DreamWorks. Currently, there are no plot details available, nor is it clear when the sequel could actually get underway. It also hasn't been announced who will be penning the screenplay. It's expected that Antonio Banderas will return to voice the titular character, which he first played in Shrek 2 back in 2004. Beyond that, everything is very much up in the air. What's clear is that the studio seemingly got the right man for the job if they're hoping to craft a hit which is, naturally, always the goal.

Bob Persichetti actually worked as head of story in the animation department on the first Puss in Boots, in addition to voicing a character in the movie. Aside from that, he's worked in the animation world for more than two decades and is a seasoned veteran. More recently, he co-directed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which has proved to be a huge hit for Sony. The movie was met with near-universal praised and has racked up $360 million at the global box office. It also was awarded Best Animated Feature at the Oscars over the weekend, which makes Persichetti an Oscar-winning director for his first feature directorial effort. This does make it very unlikely that he will be heavily involved in the already announced Spider-Verse sequel, since he'll be otherwise occupied.

Puss in Boots was released in 2012 as a spin-off of the very successful Shrek franchise. The movie was met with generally positive reactions from the critical community and went on to gross $550 million at the box office worldwide, making it a huge success. It was also nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars that year. In addition to Antonio Banderas, the cast also included Salma Hayek ask Kitty Softpaws, Zach Galifianakis as Humpty Alexander Dumpty, Billy Bob Thornton as Jack, Amy Sedaris as Jill and Constance Marie as Imelda.

Antonio Banderas reprised the role in subsequent Shrek sequels and the character was brought back for various TV projects as well. It isn't clear if any of the other stars from the first movie will return for the sequel. DreamWorks also hasn't set a release date for Puss in Boots 2 just yet, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any additional details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Deadline.