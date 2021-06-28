Zoe Kravitz has lined up her feature directorial debut. The star of movies such as Mad Max: Fury Road and X-Men: First Class will helm Pussy Island. Channing Tatum (Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street) is set to star in the movie as a tech billionaire. Described as a "genre thriller," Kravitz co-wrote the screenplay with E.T. Feigenbaum (High Fidelity).

According to a new report, Bruce Cohen, Zoë Kravitz, Tiffany Persons and Channing Tatum will produce the movie. There is no word on how soon production will begin but domestic rights will be shopped at the Cannes market next week. FilmNation is set to handle international rights. A synopsis for Pussy Island has been revealed as well, which reads as follows:

"Frida is a young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King's inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there's more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can't quite put her finger on. Something terrifying."

Zoe Kravitz has been a rising star for years but this will be her first feature as a director. Kravitz previously got writing and producing experience on Hulu's High Fidelity TV show. She worked with E.T. Feigenbaum on the series as well. Kravitz had this to say about the movie:

"The title means a lot of things. I started writing this story in 2017. As a woman in general, and a woman in this industry, I've experienced some pretty wild behavior from the opposite sex. The title was kind of a joke at first, this place where people would go, bring women, party and hang out. The story evolved into something else, but the title wound up having multiple meanings. And it alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics. People are evolving and changing but there is still a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths from past behavior. It's a nod to that, but it's also playful, and a really playful film in a lot of ways. I like that the title leads with that and has some heavy meaning beneath it."

This adds another major project to Zoe Kravitz's slate. She is also starring as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in The Batman, which is due in theaters next year. She also has the thriller Kimi from director Steven Soderbergh in post-production.

As for Channing Tatum, he was the first choice for the role. He said he was "shocked" to get the call for the role as he didn't personally know Zoe Kravitz. Tatum currently has America: The Motion Picture on the way this year for Netflix, and he is currently filming The Lost City of D with Sandra Bullock. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.