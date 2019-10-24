Quentin Tarantino and his first 8 movies are the subject of QT8: The First Eight. The documentary has just revealed the first trailer and it gives brief, albeit entertaining, glimpse into what we can all expect. Working with Tarantino is anything but orthodox and the several interviews with the director's collaborators over the years cements this fact. Zoe Bell, Louis Black, Bruce Dern, Robert Forster, Jamie Foxx, Richard Gladstein, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Diane Kruger, Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen, Eli Roth, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, Stacey Sher, Scott Spiegel, and Christoph Waltz all sing the praises of Tarantino in the doc.

QT8: The First Eight takes viewers on a journey through the first 8 wildly divergent movies that Quentin Tarantino has helmed, narrated by the actors and collaborators who have worked with him. From Reservoir Dogs through The Hateful Eight, from the video store to the fall of Harvey Weinstein, QT8 digs deep into the story of the most important and controversial filmmaker of our time. The story is told through exclusive interviews and through animation pieces, as seen in the trailer.

One of the main sound bites that sticks out in the QT8: The First Eight trailer comes early on. "Everyone is standing in the Quentin Tarantino line to work. I don't care who they are," says Jamie Foxx, who led the director's hit Django Unchained. This rings true to this day with actresses like Margot Robbie sending Quentin Tarantino a letter, talking about working together some time. This resulted in her taking on the role of Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, though Tarantino had already wanted to work with her. Samuel L. Jackson states, "There's no dishonesty in anything that he writes or how people talk, feel, or speak."

"How is Quentin different from other directors?" Kurt Russell asks. "I never fear that my joy is going to be cut off." It seems that the people who get what Quentin Tarantino is all about, really get it and they will fight by his side anytime they are asked to do so. The director has worked with a number of actors and actresses over the years, but he tends to keep a lot of them around for future projects.

QT8: The First Eight recently screened for a one-night only release and will be available digitally and On Demand December 3rd. The first trailer for the documentary sets up exactly what viewers are going to be in for and leaves just enough to keep us guessing about where it will go and the stories it will tell. With that being said, early reviews have noted that it is not as much as a deep dive as some would have hoped for. The QT8: The First Eight trailer was provided to us by the Entertainment Squad YouTube channel.