Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Jon Bernthal are just a few celebrities who are publicly offering support for bullied 9-year old Quaden Bayles. The boy's mother posted a lengthy video on social media, which has since gone viral, about her son's intense experience with bullying. Quaden, who has achondroplasia, a genetic order that results in dwarfism, can be seen sobbing in the video and declaring that he wants to kill himself. "I wish I could stab myself in the heart," says the 9-year old.

Quaden's mother, Yarraka Bayles, tells the camera, "I want people to know - parents, educators, teachers - this is the effect that bullying has." She continued, "This is what bullying does. So can you please educate your children? Your families, your friends? ... You wonder why kids are killing themselves?" After the video started to make the rounds, Wolverine star Hugh Jackman caught wind of the situation and offered his support for Quaden Bayles on social media. "Quaden, you are stronger than you know, mate. And you've got a friend in me," said Jackman.

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan also chimed in to offer up his support. Though he doesn't know Quaden's name, he wants to meet him and is trying to set that up. "It'll get better," Morgan said. "As a dad of a nine-year-old, kids can be horrible and that's because their parents aren't doing their job... You hang in there." He then asked someone close to the family to message him. Punisher star Jon Bernthal also gave Quaden some words of encouragement. He had this to say.

"Hey little man. For what it's worth you have taught my family so much. You have inspired us and in our home you are a hero. Thank you for your courage, stay strong the world is watching and you have so much beautiful power. From me and my boys. We are with you and we thank you."

Comedian Brad Williams, who also has dwarfism, started a GoFundMe to send Quaden Bayles to Disneyland. The original goal to get the boy from Australia to California, was $10,000. As of this writing, it has surpassed $340,000. "This isn't just for Quaden, this is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they weren't good enough," Williams wrote in the GoFundMe's description. "Let's show Quaden and others that there is good in the world and they are worthy of it."

Quaden Bayles and his family are overwhelmed by all of the support they've gained since the heartbreaking video went viral. It appears he will be going to Disneyland, while probably having a pretty amazing college fund at the same time with all of the extra funds. He's also going to get some free martial arts training from Chatri Sityodtong. Hopefully, the video will continue to spread, along with the support, to let Quaden, along with others who are feeling the same way, know that there is some hope out there. You can head over to the GoFundMe page for support information.

I’ve set up a GoFundMe to send brave Quaden and his mother to Disneyland. Let’s show a bullied kid that he is loved! https://t.co/vGLHQXzO0K — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

Hey #QuadenBayles -you are awesome and you are loved. I was bullied a lot at school. There were days that I wanted to never go back and I wished I wasn’t who I was. But it got better. You’re a million times stronger than I was. The world is a million times better with you in it. pic.twitter.com/wicP0mt1Nx — Charlie Pickering (@charliepick) February 21, 2020

This is absolutely heartbreaking. God bless this little boy... Quaden - we are all with you! Stay strong! #TeamQuadenhttps://t.co/KbhFArmbDB — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 20, 2020

Quaden, you've got support from our family and our youngest son Joey did a video for you. #WestandwithQuaden#QuadenBayles#bekindpic.twitter.com/fzKkALyyPs — Daniel Box 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇦🇺 (@DanielBox87) February 21, 2020

Maybe the bullies are just jealous of your swag Quaden#istandwithquadenpic.twitter.com/GOUdWMRmzi — Barrack Oleka (@barrackoleka) February 21, 2020