Ant-Man 3 now has an official title. In addition, it has been confirmed that Jonathan Majors will portray the villainous Kang the Conqueror. It was strongly rumored back in September that the Lovecraft Country star was playing the villain, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige didn't announce it until today at Disney's Investor Day presentation, which dropped a ton of news in a rather short amount of time. While some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were beginning to think that Ant-Man 3 was on the backburner, Feige just proved them all wrong.

Ant-Man 3 is officially titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which leads one to believe that the Quantum Realm still has some areas to explore on the big screen. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer, are all returning, along with director Peyton Reed. Kathryn Newton has joined the cast to play an older version of Cassie Lang. It leaked earlier this week that Pfeiffer was returning and it was already confirmed that Rudd would be back with Lilly and Douglas.

Now, MCU fans will likely begin to start speculating about Young Avengers because of Kang the Conqueror. Obviously, that has not been confirmed, but there is a precedent set for it in the comics. The Young Avengers have been rumored for several months now, so it would not be surprising to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plant those seeds. Additionally, it has also been heavily rumored that Marvel Studios is also planting the seeds for Secret Wars too, thanks to all of the crazy casting reports coming out about Spider-Man 3, which Kevin Feige did not discuss.

As for what MCU fans can expect when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters, director Peyton Reed recently gave a little tease. "We are working away through the pandemic," Reed said. "There's some really really, really exciting things in store, none of which of course I could speak to you about right now, as is the Marvel way... I think the third Ant-Man movie is going to be a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two. It's going to have a very different visual template." That's a pretty solid tease, but it does not provide any story details.

The Ant-Man franchise has played a large role in the Disney MCU, so it makes sense that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be a massive movie. There's still a lot about the Quantum Realm that we don't know, and it sounds like Peyton Reed and crew will be providing some more information, while bringing in a brand-new villain to the big screen. It makes one wonder how far they will get into Kang the Conqueror's origins. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Marvel Studios has decided to do with the threequel. You can check out the announcement above, thanks to the official Marvel Studios Twitter account.