We have an exclusive look at one of the special features from Queen & Slim, which is available on Digital now and will be on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on today. Hailed by critics as "urgent and beautiful," Queen & Slim is a timely and powerful love story that confronts the staggering toll of racism where it meets the shattering price of violence.

The clip highlights Queen, played by Jodie Turner-Smith, and her emotional journey throughout the film. It also brings up the idea of Queen & Slim being heroes vs victims and how it's up to the audience to decide. Written by Emmy Award Winner Lena Waithe (Master of None) and directed by Grammy Award winner Melina Matsoukas (Beyonce's "Formation"), the film tackles powerful issues of racism and love amongst violence.

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Kaluuya) and a black woman (Turner-Smith), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, and the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country. As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances, forging a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives.

Packed with thrilling and provocative moments from beginning to end, Queen & Slim delivers exclusive bonus content that will take viewers deeper into the meaning and the message behind this gripping story that takes "a powerful look at places and issues not often explored in movies."

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Panther) and Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship, Nightflyers) bring Queen & Slim to life as the titular characters. Kaluuya and Turner-Smith are accompanied by outstanding supporting performances from Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo, Spider-Man: Homecoming), Chloë Sevigny (Boys Don't Cry, Big Love), legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea (Baby Driver, Boy Erased), American country singer, Sturgill Simpson (The Dead Don't Die, One Dollar) and Indya Moore (Pose, Saturday Church). Queen & Slim comes from production company Makeready.

Queen & Slim Bonus Features on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD AND Digital:

• Feature Commentary with Director/Producer Melina Matsoukas and Writer/Producer Lena Waithe

• A Deeper Meaning - Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith and filmmakers discuss the complicated journeys of Queen & Slim and explore the deeper meanings of how far these characters have come from where they began.

• Melina & Lena - A behind-the-scenes look at the creative partnership between director/producer

• Melina Matsoukas and screenwriter/producer Lena Waithe.

• Off The Script - Screenwriter Lena Waithe reads from her original screenplay for Queen & Slim.

• On The Run With Queen & Slim - Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of Queen & Slim as they film in Cleveland and New Orleans.

Get your copy of Queen & Slim today.