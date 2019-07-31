The first full-length trailer for Queen & Slim is finally here. The romantic drama comes to us from Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas, the visionary director of some of this generation's most powerful pop-culture experiences. The movie has been described as a "black Bonnie & Clyde" and according to Matsoukas, it's dedicated to "black people who have lost their lives to police brutality."

The trailer for Queen & Slim begins with an awkward Tinder date as Daniel Kaluuya's Slim meets Jodie Turner-Smith's Queen for the first time. However, things aren't what they seem and this mundane first date quickly turns into something much more and the intensity goes through the roof. From the start, the lines in the sand have been made, and it will be up to audiences to decide whose side they're on when the movie takes off.

Queen & Slim begins with a forgettable first date in Ohio (much like the trailer) between a black man (Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith). They are later pulled over for a minor traffic infraction and the situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief, and pain for people across the country.

As they drive on, the two unlikely fugitives discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances, and they forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives. Joining a legacy of movies such as Bonnie and Clyde and Thelma & Louise, Queen & Slim has been described as a powerful, consciousness-raising love story that confronts the staggering human toll of racism and the life-shattering price of violence. The movie already has people talking and it doesn't even hit theaters until the end of November.

Melina Matsoukas has said she wanted to create a dialogue with Queen & Slim, "to have people talking about both sides." Matsoukas sites the work of Spike Lee and Julie Dash as inspiration behind the drama, which is evident even in the short trailer. Lena Waithe co-wrote the screenplay with A Million Little Pieces author James Frey and the story has already been praised by critics who have been lucky enough to see an advanced screening.

Lena Waithe produced Queen & Slim through her company, Hillman Grad Productions, along with Melina Matsoukas' De La Revolución Films. James Frey is also on board as a producer through his production company, 3BlackDot. The movie will hit theaters on November 27th and you can watch the trailer below, thanks to the Universal Pictures YouTube channel.