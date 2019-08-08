Good to his word, Quentin Tarantino is sticking to his guns and says he's going to retire after directing one final movie. Now, the Pulp Fiction filmmaker has shared the very first details regarding his 10th feature. It's not much, and it still hasn't been revealed exactly what it's going to be. In any event, Quentin Tarantino's Final Movie is going to be climactic.

Quentin Tarantino is making the press rounds internationally to promote the release of his latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During a stop in Moscow, Russia for a press conference, the heralded director confirmed that he's got just "one more to make." While he didn't get into specifics, Tarantino set some expectations for his final movie. Here's what he had to say about it.

"If you think about the idea of all the movies telling one story and each film is like a train boxcar connected to each other, this one would sort of be the big show-stopping climax of it all. And I could imagine that the 10th one would be a little more epilogue-y."

The big takeaway here is that Quentin Tarantino is already putting thought into this and he remains fully committed to retiring as a movie director. This is also noteworthy, given that he suggested Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could serve as his final movie, if the response was overwhelmingly positive enough to justify walking off into the sunset. While there have been some controversies surrounding his latest, such as the Bruce Lee fiasco, it's still largely been embraced by critics and audiences alike thus far.

Now comes the big question; what will his final movie be? There are, at present, a couple of options, albeit unlikely options, on the table. Quentin Tarantino has been developing an R-rated Star Trek movie for Paramount, with J.J. Abrams producing and Mark L. Smith writing the screenplay. That remains a possibility, but it feels difficult as ever to imagine he would actually finish his career on a franchise blockbuster. There's also the Django/Zorro movie in development. Again, that feels like something he could hand off to another filmmaker and stay on as a producer. For now, all we can do is wonder, speculate and wait.

Quentin Tarantino's directorial filmography includes Reservoir Dogs (1992), Pulp Fiction (1994), Jackie Brown (1997), Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 (2003, 2004), Death Proof (2007), Inglourious Basterds (2009), Django Unchained (20120, The Hateful Eight (2015) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). There remains debate as to whether or not Kill Bill counts as one or two movies. Whatever the case may be, Tarantino is hanging it up after one more go-around. That, no matter how many movies he's made, is potentially monumental. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the mystery project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.