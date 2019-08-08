Hold onto your hats, horror fans as Quentin Tarantino's Final Film could very well be a horror movie. Tarantino has promised for some time now that once he makes ten movies, he's going to call it quits as a director. So far, during the promotional tour for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he's stayed true to that, promising he's going to make one more then hang it up for good. While there are certainly many options for what that final entry in his filmography could be, horror is by no means out of the question.

This was revealed during a recently surfaced interview with the Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill filmmaker. While speaking with an international press outlet on behalf of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it was suggested to Quentin Tarantino that his final directorial effort should be horror-centric. Here's what Tarantino had to say in response.

"If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth movie. I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film."

Over the course of his career, Quentin Tarantino has made quite a few violent movies, with moments that are horrifying. However, he's never done anything that can be considered a full-blown horror movie. Though, Death Proof is ostensibly a slasher movie, with Stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell) using a car instead of a sharp object to kill his victims. Speaking further, Tarantino revealed that one of the scenes from his latest movie is perhaps the closest he's come to legitimate horror in his career.

"I do actually think that the Spahn Ranch sequence is the closest to a horror sequence. I do think it's vaguely terrifying. And I didn't quite realize how good we did it, frankly, until my editor told me. I made some reference about the killers walking up a hill... He goes, 'the Spahn Ranch sequence is a horror film... it's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with a budget.'"

For those who perhaps haven't seen Once Upon a Time in Hollywood just yet, the scene in question sees Brad Pitt's character Cliff Booth arriving at the Spahn Ranch, which plays home to many of Charles Manson's followers. It's incredibly tense. There just isn't a maniac with a chainsaw out to get anyone.

This all depends on whether or not the filmmaker can come up with an idea he likes enough to flesh out. There's also the matter of the R-rated Star Trek movie he's been developing for Paramount with J.J. Abrams, as well as the Django/Zorro comic that he's helping to adapt into a screenplay. Point being, Tarantino has plenty of options for his tenth movie. But maybe, just maybe, we'll get to see what a Tarantino horror movie looks like. Feel free to check out the interview clip, as shared by Shaun Doherty's Twitter account, below.

Holy shit, Tarantino talking about his final film possibly NOT being Star Trek or a third Kill Bill...but a HORROR movie @metaplexmovies@Joesevelt@jaymoecooks@BlackNerdMagic I don’t think the world would be ready! pic.twitter.com/TFgMlk8dHZ — Shaun Doherty (@Shauner111) August 6, 2019