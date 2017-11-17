Ladies and gentleman, we have a winner. Over the past several weeks, Quentin Tarantino has been searching to give his new movie a home, simply known as #9 right now, as it's his ninth feature film. Every major studio, save for Disney, bid on the chance to finance and distribute the new movie, but Sony came out on top. While the price they paid for the privilege hasn't been disclosed, Tarantino had a very rigid set of demands and made sure this was done his way, so it's likely the deal wasn't a cheap one.

Several studios emerged as frontrunners recently, as several others dropped out of the running. Sony, Paramount and Warner Bros. were the three studios who wound up having a real shot at landing the untitled Quentin Tarantino movie. All three of them reportedly put on elaborate presentations for the director when he met with members of the studio. Sony reportedly put on a multimedia presentation to emphasize how they would handle the release of his movie, while also highlighting their competitive advantages. Apparently, that did the trick.

At the present time, not much is known about Quentin Tarantino's new movie. It originally sounded as though the director was going to make a movie about Charles Manson and his famed string of murders, but the director later made it clear that's not the case. While Manson and Sharon Tate, who reportedly may be played by Margot Robbie, will factor into the movie, the director recently said, "It's not Charles Manson, it's 1969." So it's going to be more of a period piece set in Los Angeles, with the Manson family tangentially playing a part, as far as we can tell.

#9 is said to have massive commercial appeal, which is what makes Quentin Tarantino so unique. He's an auteur filmmaker that can make bank at the box office. His movies are events. And even though plot details haven't been revealed, this one is already sounding pretty impressive. Tarantino reportedly wants Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, his frequent collaborator Samuel L. Jackson and, somewhat surprisingly, Tom Cruise for the movie, in addition to Margot Robbie. That's an awful lot of A-list talent. The movie is said to carry a $100 million production budget, but that much talent will get people in seats.

Up to this point, Quentin Tarantino has made every movie in his career for The Weinstein Company. However, due to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the director decided to move on and find a new home for his next movie. While it won't come cheap, it sounds like Sony may have themselves a big potential hit and, as always with Tarantino, there's awards season potential in there as well. The Hollywood Reporter makes no mention of a potential release date at this time, but it's said the movie will go into production next year, with a likely 2019 release. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available.