Quentin Tarantino has finished the screenplay for his 9th movie, and following the Harvey Weinstein allegations, he is seeking a new studio home. Some of the first details on director Quentin Tarantino's Manson Family Murders Movie have surfaced and it's quite a bit different than we'd previously been led to expect. Originally, the still untitled movie was said to focus on Charles Manson and the Manson family murders. However, a new report has surfaced as studios have started bidding on the project that reveals Charles Manson and his string of murders will only be a small element of Tarantino's upcoming movie. Here's how the project is being described.

"There has been a lot of press that the script focuses on Charles Manson and the murder spree he orchestrated, but I'm told that is akin to calling Inglourious Basterds a movie about Adolf Hitler, when the Nazi leader was only in a scene or two."

The movie, which is only being referred to as #9 currently, as it's Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature, is said to be a drama set in late '60s-early '70s Los Angeles and most closely resembles Pulp Fiction, which was also set in Los Angeles. It was previously revealed that Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad) has been offered the role of Charles Manson's murder victim Sharon Tate, but a few of Tarantino's previous collaborators are also being eyed to star. Though no casting has been locked down, the director has written roles for and had talks with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson. Jennifer Lawrence was also reportedly in talks to star at one point.

There's no word on who the trio of actors may play, but that would make for a pretty stacked cast. Production on the untitled movie isn't set to begin until mid-2018, with a 2019 release date being targeted. That would allow for the actors to get their schedules lined up. The only thing that could seemingly get in the way for Brad Pitt is World War Z 2, which recently locked down director David Fincher and could be shooting around the same time.

Quentin Tarantino has made every single one of his previous movies for The Weinstein Company. However, due to the recent sexual harassment allegations made against Harvey Weinstein, Tarantino has decided to take his next movie elsewhere. Reportedly, every single major studio, except Disney, is in contention for the Manson movie, as it's said to have a lot of commercial appeal. It also doesn't hurt to have Tarantino's name on it. The director is seeking a studio that can distribute globally who will finance, distribute and market the movie, so it's going to be limited to the major studios at this point.

The other new information is that the movie will carry a budget similar to that of Django Unchained, which was made for a reported budget of $100 million. So this should be a pretty big movie, in terms of scope. There's no official release date for #9 yet, but according to Deadline's report, "hard conversations" will begin next week and a deal should be made "within the next two weeks." We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more information on the project is made available.