Sony won the bidding war for Quentin Tarantino's new Movie, which will be his ninth directorial feature. Now some new details regarding the plot have been revealed. It was announced earlier this month that the director was out holding meetings to pitch the untitled 9th movie, which will take place in 1969 with the Manson Family murders as the backdrop. It had been reported earlier that the movie was going to exclusively be about Charles Manson and the story of the 2-night brutal killing spree that he commanded his "family" to commit, but Tarantino recently revealed that to be false and instead said the movie was only taking place in 1969.

Vanity Fair reports that a source who was trying out for the movie has read the script and it does include the recently deceased Charles Manson and the murders that he ordered, but as a background element tied together by Sharon Tate, who was murdered at the hands of the Manson family. The movie is reportedly about a, "TV actor who's had one hit series and (is) looking for a way to get into the film business." The actor is joined by his "sidekick - who's also his stunt double" who, as it turns out, is also looking to take a shot at making it big in feature length movies. The Manson murders, then, will be a background element, with one of his followers' victims, Sharon Tate, presumably linking the two stories together. As has been reported previously, Tarantino has set his sights on Margot Robbie for the role of Tate, which suggests that part may be significant.

Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, wrote in an email to colleagues announcing that Sony had won the bidding war. Rothman also went on to talk about his excitement of working with the legendary director. He had this to say.

"I am pleased to report that late last night, Sony did indeed succeed in securing the worldwide rights in all media to Quentin Tarantino's next epic film. Bottom line: Quentin chose Sony over many other competitors. And he did this because of all of YOU! He remembers well the outstanding job the company did on Django, and was particularly impressed last week by the presentation of our marketing and distribution capabilities, both domestically and internationally."

Quentin Tarantino has been working recently with The Weinstein Company for his movies, but decided to drift away from them due to the sexual misconduct allegations that have been made against its former head Harvey Weinstein. Tarantino has come forward and spoken out against Weinstein's actions and thought that it would be a good idea to shop the movie elsewhere.

Sources told Vanity Fair that Quentin Tarantino wanted a $95 million production budget, final cut, and "extraordinary creative controls" over the project. On top of that, Tarantino reportedly asked for 25 percent of the gross and rights to the movie revert to him after 10 to 20 years, which isn't entirely uncommon at all. Another insider added that the movie, working title number 9, would have to make $375 million worldwide to break even, but conceded Tarantino didn't get the 25 percent.

With some A-list actors reportedly lined up for Quentin Tarantino's 9th movie and Sony backing the project, it looks like it's almost lift-off time. Though the plot details that were revealed are still pretty vague, it seems right up Tarantino's alley and it will bring the director back to Los Angeles where some of his most popular movies have taken place, including Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. Check out more info about the plot of Quentin Tarantino's 9th movie as well as the Sony deal via Vanity Fair.