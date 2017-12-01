Sony has just revealed the release date for Quentin Tarantino's Manson Family Murders Movie, which is August 9th, 2019. The date happens to fall on the 50th anniversary of the death of Sharon Tate, who was murdered by the Manson Family in her home that she shared with director Roman Polanski in Benedict Canyon, just north of Beverly Hills. It was just announced that Sony won the bidding war to distribute the movie that was originally rumored to be about the Manson Family murders, but Tarantino has downplayed the rumors to say that the movie is about the year 1969.

Quentin Tarantino reportedly wants Margot Robbie to star as Sharon Tate in the still untitled movie and other big-name actors have also been in talks about jumping on board. Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt are all rumored to be attached at this time, but nothing official has been announced just yet. Details about the movie are being kept under wraps, but a recent report suggests that the Manson Family Murders will be a part of the story, but not the main focus.

A source who reportedly tried out for a part in Quentin Tarantino's 9th movie has said that Sharon Tate will be the glue that holds two plots together. The movie is centered around the Manson family murders. It is described as a "unique take" on the 1969 killings of actress Sharon Tate and four others, murders committed by a group of a quasi-commune led by Charles Manson. The main plot surrounds a TV actor and his stunt double who are looking to break into the new Hollywood scene and become big time actors. It isn't clear, but Tate's story would bring the main story into the Manson Family murders as well. It sounds a little flimsy, but the story is unconfirmed at this time and if anybody can pull that story off, it's Quentin Tarantino.

As previously mentioned, Sony recently won global rights on the project after a fierce bidding war. Deadline reported that Quentin Tarantino really liked Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman's deep knowledge of movie history. The two have worked together before as Sony previously handled overseas on Tarantino's Django Unchained and took that to a whopping $262.6 million or 62% of its $425.3 million worldwide box office. Tarantino was originally going to work with the Weinstein Company, but we all know how that worked out.

Now that there's a release date for Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie, cast and a synopsis should be coming down the wire next. The 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate's death is an interesting choice and as it stands, there's no direct competition for the untitled movie at that release date. Disney's Artemis Fowl comes out the same day, but is not expected to hurt Tarantino's box office success. You can read more about Quentin Tarantino's upcoming 9th movie that will include Sharon Tate in a rather large role courtesy of Deadline.