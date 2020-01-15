The persistent rumor that legendary director Quentin Tarantino would be directing a Star Trek movie is something that sounds too good to be true, and sadly that is looking more and more likely to be the case. The idea of Tarantino helming a story set in the Star Trek universe is so crazy that it would probably end up working incredibly well. Who would not want to see the lightning-quick dialogue of a Tarantino script spill out from the mouths of a group of Klingons? Unfortunately, whilst discussing his newest movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino confirmed that he probably won't ever boldly go where no man has gone before.

"I think they might make that movie, but I just don't think I'm going to direct it. It's a good idea. They should definitely do it and I'll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut. It was just so nice to make a movie about the industry, and have the industry embrace it. At different Academy events, there has been a whole lot of old timers there who were around then and really liked the movie. Richard Rush thought we had captured the period well. Actors like Monte Markham, Sharon Farrell, Rita Moreno and all these people who dug the movie and knew the people involved and sometimes had affairs with some of the people involved with the people who were involved with the people who were on screen."

Well, tickle us disappointed. Though it does at least sound like Tarantino is more than willing to have some involvement should his Star Trek idea ever come to fruition. It was at the end of 2017 that curious rumors began circulating that Tarantino might direct a Star Trek movie, and over the last few years these rumors have simultaneously been quashed and exaggerated. Call us hopeful, but at least the director does not completely kill the idea that we might eventually see some semblance of a Tarantino-inspired Star Trek story. Some time ago, Paramount did assemble a writers room to workshop Tarantino's Star Trek idea, even hiring The Revenant's Mark L. Smith to write a screenplay, so the foundations for the movie are out there somewhere.

For now, Tarantino fans will just have to enjoy the fact that the directors latest movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has racked up an impressive 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for the man himself, as well as the movie also netting nominations for both Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

The Tarantino Star Trek movie also seemed like a long shot, especially when the director has said his next movie may well be his last, but one can't help but be a little disappointed, regardless. This news comes to us from https://deadline.com/2020/01/quentin-tarantino-oscar-nominations-once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood-star-trek-bounty-law-tv-series-1202829629/|Deadline.