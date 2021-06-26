Quentin Tarantino confirmed to Bill Maher on Real Time that his next movie will be his final project as a director, and it could have been a remake of Reservoir Dogs. Released in 1992, Reservoir Dogs is Tarantino's first feature-length movie, marking his debut as a director in Hollywood. He has since said he plans to retire after shooting his next project, which will be his tenth movie.

Speaking with Maher on Friday night, Quentin Tarantino confirmed that his next movie will be his last. When Maher argued that Tarantino was still at the top of his game, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director explained that that was exactly why he wants to quit. The legendary director then detailed how he's happy with the career he's had and just wants to end it on a high note rather than risk fans seeing a deterioration in the quality of his work. As Tarantino explains:

"From here on in, directors do not get better... Working for thirty years, doing as many movies as I've done, that's a long career. That's a really long career. And I've given it everything I have, every single solitary thing I have."

Tarantino seems like his mind is made up, but Bill Maher continued to talk him out of his planned retirement. Pointing to Clint Eastwood, Maher spoke about how some people get better at what they do as they get older with the skills they've acquired over the years. Maher then asks Tarantino if his first movie, Reservoir Dogs, would be much better if he had made it today. Tarantino then divulged that he actually considered doing that with his response.

"That's kind of a capture time in the moment kind of thing, but I actually considered doing a remake of Reservoir Dogs as my last movie. I won't do it, internet! But I considered it."

To be clear here, Tarantino has already written off the idea, but it's worth noting that it was considered. The idea of remaking classic movies is off-putting for fans in most cases, but an iconic director like Tarantino remaking his own movie sounds like it could be interesting. Beginning and ending his career with the same story could also have been a fitting way to bring his filmmaking endeavors to an end, so with that in mind, you can't fault Tarantino for putting the idea into consideration.

As it is, Tarantino knows that he needs to think long and hard about what his final movie will be. At one point, he had also considered making an R-rated Star Trek movie, but that project has since gone by the wayside. A third Kill Bill is another potential project that Tarantino has thought about, as he revealed in 2019 that he had actually spoken to Uma Thurman about the possibility.

In any case, Tarantino's tenth and final movie will mark the end of an era when it is released. For better or for worse, that won't be a Reservoir Dogs remake. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel comes out this week. This news comes to us from Real Time with Bill Maher.