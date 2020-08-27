R. Kelly's lawyer has confirmed that his client was attacked in prison by a fellow inmate. R. Kelly has been at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center for over a year. The singer was indicted on federal child pornography, obstruction of justice, and racketeering charges in 2019. Earlier this month, Kelly's former manager was charged with two counts of "threatening physical harm by interstate communication, and conspiracy to do the same," for calling in a shooting threat to the Surviving R. Kelly premiere in New York City back in late 2018.

Yesterday we were told that an inmate had attacked R Kelly at the MCC in Chicago. We received conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries. We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called. We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured. — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) August 27, 2020

R. Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg says that his client was attacked yesterday (August 26th) at MCC. "Yesterday we were told that an inmate had attacked R. Kelly at the MCC in Chicago," Greenberg tweeted earlier today. "We received conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries. We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called. We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured." The R&B singer was reportedly beat up by a frustrated fellow inmate.

It has been reported that a frustrated fellow MCC inmate attacked R. Kelly due to the several recent lock downs that have happened. Apparently, Kelly supporters have been protesting outside of the facility, which has caused heightened security and caused a lot of internal trouble within the facility for other inmates. While it has not been confirmed, it is believed that the attack occurred within Kelly's cell. Steve Greenberg used the opportunity to state that it's time to let his client out. "Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly. The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process," said Greenberg.

Steve Greenberg has been campaigning to get R. Kelly out of prison for the past several months, citing the current public health crisis as his main reasoning. The lawyer claims that his client is diabetic and is at greater risk of getting sick. He has asked that Kelly be released on bail since he does not present a flight risk, though the judge overseeing the case denied the request. "The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses. The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed," said the judge.

In addition to his former manager's charges from earlier this month, three of R. Kelly's associates have been charged for "separate schemes to harass, threaten, intimidate and bribe alleged victims" in the ongoing criminal trial. Kelly had denied all charges against him and believes the trial will prove him innocent. In the meantime, he might want to have his lawyer stop the protests from occurring outside of the facility to prevent further beatdowns. The prison beatdown news was first confirmed by Steve Greenberg's Twitter account.

Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly. The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process! — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) August 27, 2020