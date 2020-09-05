R. Kelly's prison attacker has come forward and explained his reasoning for the incident. Jeremiah Shane Farmer claims that "the government made [him] attack" Kelly and that he followed through "in hopes of getting spotlight attention and world news notice to shed light on" what he calls government corruption of his own criminal case. Farmer is a member of the street gang Latin Kings and has been convicted of a racketeering conspiracy involving two murders in 1999 where the victims were beat to death with a hammer.

Jeremiah Farmer wrote out his confession in a six-page letter that was filed with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this week. Farmer is representing himself. Farmer said that he told a mental health professional at Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center about his plan to attack R. Kelly. He alleges that the person then encouraged him to "go do it." Farmer says he was "forced to assault hip-hop R&B singer Robert Kelly." In addition to his own words, the six-page document includes the Bureau of Prisons incident report.

In the incident report a MCC staff member says that during a meeting, Jeremiah Farmer "left the office against my order to stay." The prison employee then followed Farmer as he entered a different section of the jail from which he is assigned to. From there, the employee says he heard a disturbance coming from a cell, which is where R. Kelly was getting a violent beat down. Farmer allegedly hit the popstar in the face and torso multiple times and was only stopped because correctional officers sprayed him with pepper spray.

Jeremiah Farmer went into further detail about his side of the story, noting that the mental health professional said, "You don't want to assault Kelly, if you did, you would have done it." Farmer wrote that he "said some disrespect back" to the employee and was then told "go do it then." Farmer then "stormed out" and attacked R. Kelly. Now, the R&B singer's representation is doing everything they can to get him out of the prison, where he has been for a year now. They have tried, unsuccessfully, to get him out due to the current public health crisis. One of Kelly's lawyers, Mark Leonard, had this to say.

"We are seeking a hearing in which we would get to examine Mr. Farmer under oath, as well as the personnel involved at the MCC Chicago. And ultimately seeking his release from custody - as this is yet another argument in favor of that."

Jeremiah Farmer was convicted last year in the racketeering and murder charges. "I want lethal injection," Farmer allegedly said at the time. "I may as well say I'm guilty and get it over with." As for how this will all pan out for R. Kelly is unknown at the moment. The singer's story continues to get weirder and weirder as time goes by, but this is a very interesting twist. In addition to being "told" to attack Kelly, Farmer also expressed frustrations over the lockdowns that have happened at MCC because of Kelly supporters protesting outside. This had previously been reported. The Chicago Sun Times was one of the first outlets to report on Jeremiah Farmer's confession.