Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge just got a whole lot cooler. R2-D2 is now roaming around the Star Wars area of Disneyland ahead of the new ride opening next week. Rise of the Resistance is finally set to debut after a delay at the Anaheim park. Fans in Florida have been able to experience the new adventure since its December 3rd soft opening and it has been hailed as one of the best rides the park has to offer.

When Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge was first talked about, many fans could imagine droids freely roaming the park. However, that was not to be, even though Disneyland started testing a maintenance droid in 2017 to see how everything would work out. Now, it seems that they have figured out the bugs and have a few handlers cruising around with the very expensive R2 unit. In a new video, someone is controlling the droid off camera, while there appears to be a handler in front and in the back.

R2-D2 was originally confined to the Droid Depot, where fans could take pictures with him. He is free to roam the park with Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, Rey, and Stormtroopers without fear of getting snatched by a few Jawas. Maybe this will open the park to having more droids cruising around, but probably not. It looks like a lot of work to protect just one iconic droid, plus it's worth noting that it's a $25,000 droid, which you can purchase in the Droid Depot. It has been reported that they have sold a handful of the expensive units, so someone is out doing this outside of Disneyland.

For now, R2-D2 is limited to the Anaheim Star Wars park. There has been no indication as to when he will cruise around in Florida. Whatever the case may be, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has proven to be a destination for fans from all over the world and it's only going to get better for fans who visit the Florida park. The Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience is currently under construction, but it is going to give a fully immersive Star Wars experience. The 2-night stay epic adventures will begin next year and it's going to be expensive, so start saving your pennies now.

Disneyland will be fully operational with Rise of the Resistance opening on January 17th. While some fans were angry about the wait for the latest ride, it appears that it is well-worth it, at least according to visitors to the Florida park. Now that R2-D2 is free to roam around, maybe we'll see Baby Yoda and Babu Frik hanging out in and around the park. Maybe they'll even meet and share some tasty blue or green milk. You can check out a short video of R2-D2 roaming around Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge below, thanks to the Disneyland News Today Twitter account.

