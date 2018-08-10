SGL Entertainment has announced that they will be releasing Rabid Grannies II: Ravenshore to Blu-ray, DVD, Cable TV and VOD in 2019. The original Rabid Grannies was shot in Belgium in 1988 and became one of the three best sold Belgian films ever. Ravenshore is the long awaited sequel and the story begins 30 years later. Christopher remained the sole heir of the family fortune and name, and Christopher suddenly becomes a very wealthy man. There is only one condition to it all, he has to take care of the grannies graves for the term of his natural life.

Rabid Grannies 2 synopsis goes a little something like this:

Elizabeth and Victoria Remington are two elderly ladies. Both are living in a castle and are very rich. As every year they give a birthday party for their family members. Each year they are all present. Not because they like the grannies so much or eachother, but simply because they want to make sure they remain candidate for the heritage. One person isn't invited, cousin Christopher, the black sheep of the family, in jail for conducting a black mass on a London graveyard. However when everyone is at the dinnertable a parcel is delivered for the grannies. It contains two demons that take possession of the grannies so they become monsters hunting down the familymembers.

Written, Directed and Produced by Johan Vandewoestijne and Starring Ignace Paepe. Look for Rabid Grannies II: Ravenshore to be released in 2019 in the USA and Canada on Blu-ray, DVD and the Top VOD Platforms like Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes Movies as well as Cable TV via SGL Entertainment and our partners MVD visual and Premiere Digital.