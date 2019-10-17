The Soska Sisters have unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming take on David Cronenberg's body horror classic Rabid. The movie had its U.S. premiere on October 15th at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival. So far, the remake has been getting praise from critics, which is a bit rare when it comes to horror remakes these days. Cronenberg's original came out in 1977 and starred Marilyn Chambers.

The Soska Sisters are hardcore fans of David Cronenberg and made Rabid as a tribute. While the sisters admit they're not fans of the recent wave of horror remakes, they felt that they should be the ones to make Rabid before someone else did it and messed it up. If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself, right? They had this to say in a statement.

"While we ourselves are not fans of remakes, as many are made for the wrong reasons, we couldn't bear the thought of Cronenberg's work being re-imagined by someone who doesn't both love and understand the original material as well as his entire body of work. So, this film was made for an audience of one, but if you love the Canadian Icon and Master of Body Horror as much as we do, this film is sure to satisfy. It's a tremendous honor to remake a Canadian classic for a modern age, and for an all new audience through the female gaze. Our return to body horror has been long-awaited, and Rabid is truly a spectacle to behold, of nightmarish proportions."

In the gripping horror movie Rabid, aspiring fashion designer Rose Miller has her dreams turned into a nightmarish reality when a freak accident leaves her horribly disfigured. After receiving a miracle procedure involving an experimental skin graft from the mysterious Burroughs Clinic, Rose is transformed into the beauty of her dreams. But nothing comes without a cost and Rose begins to feel terrifying side effects that tear at her last threads of sanity. What price will Rose have to pay to have everything she ever wanted? It may just cost her her humanity.

The new take on Rabid was written by the Soska Sisters and John Serge. Jen Soska recently talked about the art of body horror. "For me, the easy way to describe body horror is it's scientifically based, or medicine-based horror," says the director. The fear of blood is pretty much universal, and it looks like Rabid will have plenty of that when it hits theaters later this year.

Opening in select theaters, digital and On Demand everywhere December 13th, 2019 from Shout! Studios, Rabid presents a modern take on David Cronenberg's body horror classic. Rabid stars Laura Vandervoort (Jigsaw), Benjamin Hollingsworth (Cold Pursuit) and Phil Brooks aka C.M. Punk (WWE). Directed by the Soska Sisters, Rabid was produced by John Vidette, Paul Lalonde, and Michael Walker. Executive Producers on the project are Charles Dorfman, David Gilbery, Paul Mcgowan, Larry Howard, Andy Lyon, David Miller, and Jessica Labi. Produced by John Vidette, Paul Lalonde, and Michael Walker. The trailer has been provided to us from the Shout! Factory YouTube channel.