The 1980s cult classic movie, RAD, by acclaimed Director Hal Needham (Bad News Bears, Smokey and the Bandit) and Executive Producer Jack Schwartzman (Being There, Never Say Never Again) will make its belated Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD debut this May, from Vinegar Syndrome and Utopia Distribution.

Originally released in 1986 during the rise of the BMX bike craze, this powerful piece of pop cultural nostalgia is finally coming to disc, newly restored in 4K from its original camera negative by Fotokem. The film follows Cru Jones (Bill Allen), a small town kid determined to win an infamous BMX race set on a nearly impossible course known as Helltrack. A sleeper hit upon its initial release, RAD has become one of the iconic cult films of the 1980s and amongst BMX professionals, spawning fan clubs and repertory film screenings for decades.

The film features an award-winning supporting cast, including two-time Oscar nominee Talia Shire (The Godfather, Rocky), Golden Globe nominee Jack Weston (Dirty Dancing), Lori Loughlin (TV's Full House), and character actor Ray Walston (Fast Times at Ridgemont High).

Despite years of petitions and calls from fans for RAD to be issued on disc, an official version of the film has remained absent from physical media, until now. Genre film distributor Vinegar Syndrome will present its worldwide disc debut this May, during their annual Halfway to Black Friday Sale, in a loaded, limited edition 4K UHD/Blu-ray combo pack, which will be available exclusively on VinegarSyndrome.com. The release is sourced from a brand new 4K restoration of film's original camera negative, a newly created 5.1 mix, and will feature interviews with cast and crew, exclusive commentaries, and more, all housed in a specially designed 'lenticular front / holographic back' slipcover.

Vinegar Syndrome is holding an exclusive pre-order for RAD. Their Halfway to Black Friday Sale, during which just about every title in their nearly 350 release strong catalog will be marked down to 50% off SRP, and will also feature two secret title unveilings, is scheduled for May 22nd-25th. Vinegar Syndrome will NOT be repressing RAD in any format once they sell out.

RAD 4K Ultra HD Special features:}

4k Ultra HD / Blu-ray Combo

Newly scanned & restored in 4k from 35mm original camera negative

Limited Edition 3D Lenticular (front) and Holographic (back) Slipcover

Brand new commentary track with actress Talia Shire and Robert Schwartzman

Brand new video interview with writer/co-producer Sam Bernard

Other brand new special features TBD

Multiple archival video interviews with the cast and crew

Archival group commentary featuring multiple cast and crew

Extensive behind-the-scenes stills and promo material

And so much more!

Reversible cover artwork

SDH English subtitles