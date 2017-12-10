The movie that started a second successful franchise for Star Wars star Harrison Ford is also one of the greatest films ever made. We all know the whip, the Fedora, the wisecracks, the bad guys, the ex girlfriend, the snakes, and the melting face. Here we look at 10 things you never new About Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark

His name is Indiana but he was born in a different state.

His nickname may be Indiana, but Doctor Jones originated in a different state altogether: Hawaii! Longtime pals George Lucas and Steven Spielberg were on vacation when they kicked around the idea for Raiders of the Lost Ark, a swashbuckling homage to the old movie serials that also inspired Star Wars. Spielberg was thinking of maybe directing a Bond film, but made Raiders instead.

Who else could have worn that fedora?

Steven Spielberg wanted Harrison Ford pretty early in the process, but Lucas was hesitant about casting someone he'd just used in Star Wars. A number of actors were considered for the film's lead, including Nick Nolte, Steve Martin, Bill Murray, Tim Matheson, Chevy Chase, Nick Mancuso, Jack Nicholson, Peter Coyote, John Shea, and most famously, Tom Selleck, who was handed the role. Due to his commitment to TV's Magnum P.I., he had to drop out. Ford was finally cast just three weeks before shooting began.

We named the dog Indiana.

There's a great joke about the origin of the name Indiana in The Last Crusade. Indiana was an Alaskan malamute shared by George Lucas and his then-wife, Marcia Lucas, herself an Academy Award winning film editor who worked on American Graffiti, Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Taxi Driver, and the first Star Wars trilogy. George and Marcia's dog Indy was also the inspiration for Han's best friend, Chewbacca.

Indiana, phone home.

Harrison Ford was married to late screenwriter Melissa Mathison from 1983 to 2004, a union that produced two children. It was during filming breaks on the Raiders of the Lost Ark set when Spielberg and Mathison worked on the story for what became the director's next film. That movie, of course, was E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Sadly, Mathison succumbed to cancer the year before before the release of her final collaboration with Spielberg, 2016's The BFG, which was dedicated to her memory.

The Well of Easter eggs.

E.T. isn't the only space faring movie character with a connection to Raiders of the Lost Ark. George Lucas and Spielberg have a long tradition of planting Easter Eggs for each other's amusement. R2D2 can be seen in Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom features a Club Obi-Wan. The list goes on and on, including the appearance of a trio of E.T.s in the Galactic Senate in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. And of course, as many eagle eyed obsessive fans have observed, engraved images of C3PO and R2D2 can be seen in the Well of Souls.