We have a brand new trailer for Raised by Wolves. Originally set up at TNT, this is the latest TV show from executive producer Ridley Scott, which is now destined for HBO Max. This will serve as one of the early, big-budget original series produced for the recently-launches streaming service. It brings Scott, the director of Alien, back to the world of sci-fi for what appears to be a wild, action-packed ride.

The trailer opens up with some sweeping shots of the world that serves as the backdrop for the series, along with some ominous voiceover. Humanity's fate very much hangs in the balance, with a group of young children serving as the last hope for our species. The catch is, these humans kids are being raised by androids, with some very strict rules in place. They are hoping to avoid the same mistakes that destroyed Earth in the first place. Things get dicey when another faction of humans, who are purists and don't want these kids raised by androids, arrive on the planet. Unlike the initial teaser, this gives a much better sense of the story at play, while also providing a larger look at the scope and spectacle.

Ridley Scott is primarily known for his work as a movie director but he has had a lot of success as a producer of TV as well. In recent years, Scott has worked on shows like The Terror, Strange Angel, The Good Fight, The Man in the High Castle, Taboo and The Passage. Scott directed the first two episodes of the show. Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) created the series and serves as showrunner. David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner and Mark Huffam are executive producing alongside Scott and Guzikowski. Luke Scott, Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Alex Gabassi and James Hawes also directed episodes. The first season will consist of 10 episodes.

Raised by Wolves centers on two androids who are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the growing colony of humans is threatened to be ripped apart by religious differences, the androids come to understand that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task. The cast includes Abubakar Salim, Amanda Collin, Travis Fimmel, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, AasiyaShah, and Ivy Wong.

This project goes back a long way, with TNT originally handing it a series order back in October 2018. Yet, it is finally going to see the light of day on a new streaming service. HBO Max launched earlier this year, with WarnerMedia looking to take on Netflix, and the rest of the competition, in the streaming game. With the marketplace becoming increasingly crowded, marquee, original content is key when it comes to attracting subscribers. Raised by Wolvies is set to debut on September 3 exclusively via the HBO Max streaming app. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.