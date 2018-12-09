Disney Animation Studios' Ralph Breaks the Internet conquers the weekend box office for the third time in a row, narrowly beating The Grinch. The sequel earned $16.1 million domestically and brought in an additional $18 million internationally, bringing its global total to $258.2 million. This weekend has been the lowest of the year at the box office as people prepare for the holidays. With that being said, the two top spots are led by family movies, making for the first time in history that two animated films have held that position for two weekends in a row.

Illumination's The Grinch took the second spot this weekend, having earned $15.1 million. Domestically, the movie has brought in a total of $223.4 million and a grand total of $322.3 million globally since its release 5 weeks ago. As for number three, that spot goes to Creed 2, which brought in $10.3 million in its third week in theaters. Sylvester Stallone has revealed that the sequel will be the last time that he ever portrays Rocky Balboa on the big screen. However, the actor has said that in the past, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was able bring in $6.8 million at the box office this weekend, earning the number four spot. Despite some lackluster reviews and controversy, the sequel has been a contender at the box office since its release four weeks ago, having earned $568.5 million globally. Taking the fifth spot this weekend is the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which is now the highest grossing music biopic of all time. The Freddie Mercury drama took in $6 million and has earned an impressive $596.5 million globally since its release.

Mark Wahlberg's Instant Family remained in the number six spot for the second consecutive weekend in a row, having earned $5.6 million this weekend. The family comedy has quietly earned over $60 million globally in the four weeks that it has been in theaters. Green Book received an awards boost this weekend, taking in $3.9 Million and moving up to the seventh spot from number ten spot last weekend. The movie scored top Golden Globe nominations last week.

Robin Hood continued to slip this weekend, having only grossed $3.5 million. To date, the movie has brought in $65.7 million globally, which is still pretty far away from making back its $100 million budget. The Possession of Hannah Grace barely edged out Widows for the ninth position, having brought in $3.1 million. Widows earned $75,000 less than The Possession of Hannah Grace, also taking in $3.1 million and taking the tenth spot this weekend. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.