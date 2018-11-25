Ralph Breaks the Internet easily took the top spot at this weekend's box office, having earned $55.6 million. The debut was enough to beat the first installment's domestic debut by $6 million. The sequel was also able to dominate the long holiday weekend, which brings Wreck-It Ralph 2's domestic total to $84.4 million and $125.9 million globally and puts it right behind Disney's Frozen for second best Thanksgiving opening of all time. The holiday weekend worked out really well for the family movie, which has been receiving favorable reviews from fans and critics alike.

Creed 2 also had an impressive debut, generating $35.2 million over the weekend, which was enough to earn the second position. Like Wreck-It Ralph 2, the sequel benefitted from the long weekend and has brought in $55.8 million since premiering on Wednesday. Taking the third spot this weekend is Illumination's The Grinch. The family movie had a strong presence in its third week in theaters, earning $30.2 million and bringing its grand total to $215.7 million worldwide.

Fantastic Beasts 2 brought in $29.6 million at the box office over the weekend, which was enough to easily take the fourth position. The movie has proven to be divisive amongst Harry Potter fans for a number of reasons, but it has been holding steady at the box office since its release last week. To date, the fantasy movie has brought in $439.7 million globally. Taking number five this weekend is the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. The biopic earned $13.8 million and has generated $420.8 million since its debut four weeks ago.

Mark Wahlberg's Instant Family fell from number four last week to number six, having earned $12.5 million. To date, the family comedy has taken in $35.7 million in the two weeks that it has been in theaters. Otto Bathurst's Robin Hood opened this weekend with a disastrous $9.1 million and didn't have much help during the long weekend, having only made $14.2 million domestically. Overseas, the movie took in an additional $8.7 million, bringing the grand total to $22.9 million, which isn't so great considering that it cost $100 million to make.

Widows fell from number five last weekend to number eight, having earned $7.9 million. There has been some award talk about the heist film, so it will more than likely stick around in the coming weeks. The same can be said for Green Book, which earned $5.4 million this weekend and took the ninth position. As for number ten, that honor goes to Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born, which brought in $3 million. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.