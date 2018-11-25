Ralph Breaks the Internet almost had a Golden Girls cameo. Stan Lee, Gal Gadot, and all of the Disney Princesses weren't enough when the sequel was in the early stages of production, according to co-directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston. In the sequel, Vanellope's Sugar Rush video game needs to be repaired with a hard to find steering wheel, so she and Ralph head into the internet in search of the new part. Vanellope ends up at the real-life website, Oh My Disney, where she comes into contact with a whole bunch of characters from all walks of life.

As it turns out, Vanellope was going to have a run-in with The Golden Girls when she arrived at Oh My Disney. Rich Moore and Phil Johnston studied the Disney website obsessively when putting together Wreck-It Ralph 2. In addition to all of the normal Disney characters, quizzes, and lists, the site also had an odd amount of stuff dedicated to Blanche Devereaux, Rose Nylund, Dorothy Zbornak, and Sophia Petrillo. Johnston had this to say.

"As we were studying the OhMy.Disney website... The Golden Girls were weirdly prominent throughout. They really lean in on that website to The Golden Girls. A lot of quizzes, a lot of lists..."

After realizing that there was room for The Golden Girls in Wreck-It Ralph 2, Rich Moore and Phil Johnston set out to make it happen. The cameo was written and delivered to the animators, who seemed a little confused. Johnston says, "We threw it in the movie animatic and people were like, What?!" Moore went on to elaborate, noting that the inclusion of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia might have gone over too many people's heads. He says, "If you were not familiar with the website, it was a bit confusing."

Stormtroopers, Stan Lee, Sonic the Hedgehog, and all of the Disney Princesses are pretty awesome in Wreck-Ralph 2, but seeing The Golden Girls included would have been a pretty neat treat, even if they left them in as Easter Eggs. However, when working on such a labor-intensive project like the computer animated sequel, there's not a whole lot of room for extra stuff, which means that everything has to have a purpose and be well-thought out way ahead of time. Even going back to fix little details can take a lot of time and require multiple animators.

Phil Johnston admits that leaving The Golden Girls out of Wreck-It Ralph 2 might have been a mistake. When asked if he had any regrets about making the making of the sequel, Johnston said that he had one.

"You're asking my regrets when I'm on my deathbed? It's that - that The Golden Girls are not in this movie."

Wreck-It Ralph 2 is doing just fine without an extra cameo or two. The sequel is now the second highest grossing animated Thanksgiving release, just behind Frozen, and is currently dominating this weekend's box office. You can check out the original interview with Rich Moore and Phil Johnston over at Yahoo.