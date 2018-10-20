Lucasfilm made the Wreck-It Ralph 2 team cut a Kylo Ren joke showing him as a spoiled child. When Disney put out the first Wreck-It Ralph in 2012, the studio had just acquired Lucasfilm, which means that there wasn't the Star Wars franchise to play with. However, a lot has changed in the six years since the first installment. In the promotional material for the sequel, we've seen C-3PO, TIE Fighters, X-Wings, and Stormtroopers, but we're not going to be seeing the villainous Kylo Ren.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, along with head of story Josie Trinidad, talked about their idea for a Kylo Ren joke. In the end, the idea of poking fun at the current main villain in the Star Wars franchise didn't sit well with Lucasfilm. Moore had this to say about cutting the Kylo joke from the sequel.

"At one point we had a joke about Kylo Ren being kind of a spoiled child. We went to Lucasfilm and said, here's what we're doing. And they said, well, we'd prefer that you don't show him as a spoiled child. You know, he is our villain, and we'd prefer you don't do that. So we were respectful of that."

Kylo Ren, like much of the new trilogy, is very divisive amongst hardcore Star Wars fans. The spoiled child joke definitely would have got a laugh from fans, but it's easy to understand why Lucasfilm asked Wreck-It Ralph 2 filmmakers to cut the gag in the end. The Force Awakens introduced an immature version of the character, but by The Last Jedi, the villain is starting to grow and learn the true uses of his powers, as well as his motivations.

Making Wreck-It Ralph 2, or any digital animated film takes up a lot of time, so there's really no room for error once production begins. The creative team has a motto of "Be Wrong Fast," which means that the Kylo Ren joke was more than likely never even animated. However, the sequel did have to recently go back in to do some editing after the production came under fire for making the skin tone on Princess Tiana lighter and giving her a smaller nose from the original animated version in The Princess and the Frog. Voice actress Anika Noni Rose worked closely with animators to make her character look more like she did in the past, which probably took up quite a bit of time to complete.

While we won't be seeing a joke about Kylo Ren being a spoiled child in Wreck-Ralph 2, he could still make an appearance at some point. Ralph is going to explore the Dark Web, which could be a good place to run into a young Kylo. Even if he doesn't make an appearance, there's still probably going to be way too many cameos to even count when the movie hits theaters next month. You can read the rest of the interview with Rich Moore, Phil Johnston, and Josie Trinidad at IGN.