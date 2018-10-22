A Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 special look has been released online to promote the new Imagine Dragons music video for "Zero". The song was released last month and plays during the end credits of the highly anticipated sequel, but they're waiting until tomorrow to drop the full music video. "Zero" has been doing pretty well on the singles chart. It debuted at number 47 on iTunes and peaked at number 13. As of this writing, it's at number 74, but that will probably change after the video is released tomorrow.

The Wreck-It Ralph 2 preview is brief, and shows off some new footage of Ralph and Vanellope getting into a cab, which is severely dragging due to Ralph's weight. There's also quick looks at the Disney Princesses scene as well as Gal Gadot's racing scene. Other flashes of memes and cameos are also shown, albeit quickly. Disney has released quite a bit of footage for the sequel, so they have to be careful at this point not to spoil the entire movie before it hits theaters next month.

Grammy Award winning band Imagine Dragons released their Wreck-It Ralph 2 single, "Zero," last month along with a lyric video. Since the video was uploaded on September 19th, it has been watched over 17 million times on YouTube and has amassed over 478,000 likes as well. It helps that Imagine Dragons is one of the biggest pop bands at the moment, but the Disney correlation definitely helps as well. Expect those numbers to get even higher for the new video, which will probably incorporate some more footage from Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Imagine Dragons got their start in Las Vegas, Nevada around 2008. The band hit pay dirt with their debut studio album, Night Visions, which hit stores in 2012 and included the singles "Radioactive" and "Demons," which were massively successful. The record currently holds the record for most weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, spending over 60 weeks there. While the album was not well-received critically, it has sold over 2.5 million copies since its release, including worldwide rereleases as well. The band's second album, Smoke + Mirrors, was released in 2015 and shot straight to number one on the Billboard charts. To date, it has sold over 1 million copies.

Imagine Dragons pairing with Disney for the Wreck-It Ralph 2 soundtrack was a good plan for both parties. Fans of the first film have been waiting six years for the sequel, and by the looks of things, it's been worth the wait. While we wait for the movie to hit theaters, you can watch the latest special look at Wreck-It Ralph 2 below, thanks to the Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube channel right now, and then check out the new Imagine Dragons video for "Zero" tomorrow.