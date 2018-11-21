The Stan Lee cameo in Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 has been revealed. The long-awaited sequel to the 2012 original is now in theaters and moviegoers are being treated to a large number of Easter Eggs and cameos from Ralph and Vanellope's adventures in the internet. In the six years that have passed, Ralph and Vanellope have become big Disney stars, and the sequel has officially made Sarah Silverman's character a Disney Princess, which has played a big part in the marketing of the movie. There are some slight SPOILERS for Wreck-It Ralph 2 below, so read at your own risk.

The Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 cameo by Stan Lee goes by pretty quickly, and he doesn't actually speak like he does in his Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos. In the sequel, Ralph becomes an internet celebrity, and Vanellope decides to promote his videos by gathering pop-up ads to earn more exposure and money. In her quest to find the ads, she ends up in Oh My Disney, where she is chased by Stormtroopers. As she runs, she passes an older gentleman, who is talking to Iron Man. As he turns around, it's revealed that the man is Stan Lee.

While it's a small cameo, it's certainly even more special now that Stan Lee has passed away. The comic book legend died last week at the age of 95, and tributes have been coming from all over the world. Lee's creations have touched millions of people, who have been crushed by his passing. However, it's little surprise cameos, like the new one in Wreck-It Ralph 2, that will continue to be special for the years to come.

In addition to the Wreck-It Ralph 2 cameo, Stan Lee has been confirmed for Captain Marvel as well as Avengers 4 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has hinted at further surprises as well, so we might see Lee in Spider-Man: Far From Home too, along with some more projects that fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for. It will be interesting to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves forward with their cameos for Lee. It's a tradition that will more than likely be turned into a tribute from here on out.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 contains a slew of other cameos from the worlds of Marvel and Star Wars, to video games, and obviously other Disney characters. However, don't expect to see a Kylo Ren joke in the sequel. Lucasfilm and Disney quickly put a stop to a joke that would have portrayed Ren as a whiny brat, which is unfortunate, because that actually sounds pretty funny. Now that Wreck-It Ralph 2 is in theaters, you can go check out all of the cameos for yourself over the holiday weekend. Multiple viewings may be in order to see them all. Wreck-It Ralph 2 is in theaters now from Walt Disney Pictures.