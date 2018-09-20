Check out a brand-new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, introducing new characters, including the fierce and fun crew of racers from online racing game Slaughter Race. Ali Wong lends her voice to Felony, Timothy Simons voices Butcher Boy, Glozell Green brings Little Debbie to life and Hamish Blake provides the voice of Pyro.

Also new to the roster of characters is Double Dan, the proprietor of the dark web's apothecary. Voiced by Alfred Molina, Double Dan is massive, slimy and decidedly creepy with a second head called Little Dan tucked into his neck folds. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.

In Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and best friend Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) leave the comforts of Litwak's arcade in an attempt to save her game, Sugar Rush. Their quest takes them to the vast, uncharted world of the internet where they rely on the citizens of the internet, the Netizens, to help navigate their way.

Lending a virtual hand are Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site "BuzzzTube," and Shank (voice of Gal Gadot), a tough-as-nails driver from a gritty online auto-racing game called Slaughter Race, a place Vanellope wholeheartedly embraces, so much so that Ralph worries he may lose the only friend he's ever had.

Directed by Rich Moore (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph) and Phil Johnston (co-writer Wreck-It Ralph, Zootopia, writer, Cedar Rapids), and produced by Clark Spencer (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph, Bolt, Lilo & Stitch), Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.

When "Wreck-It Ralph" opened on Nov. 2, 2012, it turned in the highest opening weekend ever for a Walt Disney Animation Studios film at the time of release. Wreck-It Ralph won the PGA Award for outstanding producer of an animated theatrical motion picture as well as five Annie Awards, including best animated feature, director, screenplay and actor. The film was named best animated feature by the Broadcast Film Critics Association, earned outstanding achievement in casting for an animated feature by the Casting Society of America, and won the Kids' Choice Award for favorite animated movie. The film was also nominated for an Oscar® and Golden Globe® for best animated feature.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 re-teams the original director, producer and co-writer behind Wreck-It Ralph. The screenplay is written by Phil Johnston and Pamela Ribon. Director Rich Moore, producer Clark Spencer, and co-writer Phil Johnston partnered with fellow director Byron Howard and co-writer/co-director Jared Bush to create the Academy Award®-winning blockbuster animated feature Zootopia.

Along with the new trailer, we also have a new poster and two new photos. The first photo is called 'The Race is On'. When video-game bad guy Ralph and Vanellope head to the internet in search of a replacement part for her game, Sugar Rush, they find themselves in the middle of Slaughter Race, an online racing game set in an apocalyptic world that's populated by first-person players and gaming characters. As a racer herself, Vanellope is immediately drawn to this fierce and fun crew of racers who, unlike in other racing games, are much more multidimensional than at first glance. Among the core team of game characters in Slaughter Race are Felony (voice of Ali Wong), Butcher Boy (voice of Timothy Simons), Shank (voice of Gal Gadot), Little Debbie (voice of Glozell Green) and Pyro (voice of Hamish Blake).

The second photo is called 'Virus Alert'. Vanellope befriends a tough and talented driver in an intense online racing game, leaving Ralph feeling left out, confused and willing to do anything to preserve his friendship with Vanellope. But even with the best intentions, Ralph's efforts don't always go as planned-particularly when he enlists the help of Double Dan, the proprietor of the dark web's apothecary. Massive, slimy and decidedly creepy with a second head called Little Dan tucked into his neck folds, Double Dan formulates destructive viruses. Take a look direct from Walt Disney Pictures.