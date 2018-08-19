Rambo 5 is gearing up to begin shooting next month, and it was believed that Sylvester Stallone was going to be helming the project. Stallone directed the last installment in the franchise with mixed results. However, new reports state that Get the Gringo director Adrian Grunberg has been tapped to direct the project instead. Grunberg has also worked on several episodes of Narcos as a second unit director as well as the assistant director on Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and on Sense8.

Adrian Grunberg's experience working on Narcos makes him a perfect fit for Rambo 5, since it will be dealing with some of the same themes. The official synopsis for the sequel has John Rambo living on a ranch in Arizona in an attempt to live the quiet life. That all changes when a human trafficking ring starts to abduct young women and bring them across the border. It's up to Rambo and a journalist to save the women in a story that will take them into Mexico, hunting and interrogating members of the human trafficking ring.

Adrian Grunberg directed Get the Gringo, aka How I Spent My Summer Vacation overseas, which was produced, co-written by and starred Mel Gibson. The film received positive reviews and still holds an 81 percent Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Grunberg also worked on Apocalypto with Gibson, serving as the assistant director. Though Get the Gringo did not have a theatrical run in Northern America, it did well overseas, where it was released in select theaters. When asked about why the film did not receive a theatrical run in the U.S., Gibson attributed it to people wanting to watch movies from the comfort of their own homes.

It has also been reported that Rambo 5 is set to begin shooting in The Spanish Canary Islands, Spain, and Bulgaria next month. As for filming in the United States, that has yet to be announced at this time. The project is currently in the casting phase. Casting videos were leaked last week and they provide some information on the characters, including an American who has a big role in the international sex trafficking ring along with two other characters who work for the ring as well, but don't seem to be as high up the totem pole.

Sylvester Stallone just wrapped filming on Creed 2 and is more than likely getting pumped up for Rambo 5 at this time, hitting the gym like a man half his age. Many have noted that the actor is in his 70s, but training videos released before Creed 2 started filming showed Stallone killing it at the gym, lifting more weight with ease than most 20-year old kids can do. There will probably be some struggle, but that's not about to scare away Sylvester Stallone from taking on the John Rambo role one more time. This news was first reported by Geeks Worldwide.