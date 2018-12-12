Sylvester Stallone has shared another image from the set of Rambo: Last Blood. Production has officially wrapped on the highly anticipated sequel and Stallone's new image contains the hero with his iconic bow and arrow. The actor is clearly very happy to have gotten a chance to finally make the sequel after spending years in development with two completely different ideas of where the franchise should go. One involved John Rambo taking on a monster, which is now being adapted into a new movie called Hunter, and then another version that was more "soulful," which was rejected by the studio.

Rambo 5 is going to be brutal. Sylvester Stallone already shared the heartstopper knife, so the bow and arrow is just another piece of evidence that suggests that things are going to get pretty crazy when the sequel hits theaters next fall. A release date has yet to be announced, but one will more than likely come early next year. And now that the movie has wrapped filming, there will more than likely be some reshoots in the spring or summer, bringing Stallone back to the set.

Sylvester Stallone is riding high off of the success of Creed 2 right now, which was another hit at the box office, beating out the opening weekend for the first installment. However, the success can be seen as bittersweet for some fans since Stallone has announced that he will not be reprising his iconic Rocky Balboa role in future movies. The actor revealed that he retired the character in a pair of emotional social media posts that had fans thanking him for bringing the character out and into the world.

Related: Stallone Is Turning Scrapped Rambo 5 Script Into a Crazy Horror Movie

It's believed that Rambo 5 will also be the last time that Sylvester Stallone plays John Rambo. The man is 73-years old and still kicking ass way harder than most 20-year olds, but it looks like it may be time to hang it up. Stallone has not confirmed this, but it does seem highly likely. Plus, he'll want to go out on top like he has with the Rocky franchise, delivering something special to fans who have supported his long career over the years. With that being said, Stallone might be jumping back into The Expendables franchise very soon.

Rambo 5 takes the character down into Mexico after a brief retirement as he tries to save a friend's daughter from a cartel. Recently leaked details have provided some more specific details, and things are going to be pretty tough for John Rambo this time around. But, this is Rambo we're talking about here, which means that we're going to see some pretty epic fights to the death with some iconic weapons that we've seen in previous installments. Let's hope that he shares an image of a rocket launcher next. You can check out the new image from Rambo 5 below, thanks to Sylvester Stallone's Instagram account.