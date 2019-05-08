Sylvester Stallone is going all out to promote Rambo: Last Blood. He is presenting images from the long awaited sequel at Cannes to build up some hype. If that wasn't enough, he's also bringing a 4K restoration of 1982's First Blood to screen at the event. The screenings will take place on May 24th as a part of a tribute to Stallone and his contributions to the entertainment industry over the years. A video montage of his career will also be shown to audiences, highlighting some of his achievements.

Rambo 5: Last Blood is all set to hit theaters on September 20th, but Sylvester Stallone is already getting a head start on the promotional campaign. The actor has been promoting the movie on social media for the last few months with pictures and videos from the set, so it will be interesting to see what he brings to Cannes to drum up some hype for the sequel. With that being said, seeing a 4K restoration for First Blood is exciting enough on its own and fans are going to be really excited to see the new transfer.

Rambo 5: Last Blood was directed by Adrian Grunberg from a story written by Matthew Cirulnik and Sylvester Stallone based on characters created by David Morell. Many expected to see some footage from the sequel at last month's CinemaCon, but that wasn't the case, so Cannes will be the first official look at the movie. It is unclear if footage will be shown in addition to the images at this time. But, it would seem some footage would be prepared since a rough cut of the movie has already been shown to the studio earlier this year. Stallone revealed they had shown the movie and were awaiting notes to go back to at the beginning of the year.

As for the First Blood restored print, StudioCanal was behind the project. The restoration of the entire Rambo quadrilogy was recently made from the original camera negatives, which were then scanned in 4K resolution 16bit in Technicolor Hollywood. The full restoration was then completed at Eclair in Paris. The movie that started it all will be paired with the one which just might end it all to audiences at Cannes, 37 years after the debut of the franchise.

Sylvester Stallone has been incredibly busy over the last few years with the Creed franchise and working on the latest Rambo installment. Additionally, his production company, Balboa Productions, recently purchased the rights to South Korean action thriller The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil. They are remaking the movie with original star Don Lee, though it is unclear when it will go into production. The original movie will debut all over the world later this month. The Rambo 5: Last Blood and First Blood news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.