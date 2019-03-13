Sylvester Stallone and director Adrian Grunberg's Rambo: Last Blood will be upon us this September and will see Rambo blasting his way through Mexico to save a friend's daughter who has been kidnapped by the Mexican cartel. Stallone returns as Vietnam War veteran John J. Rambo and today we have a dangerous new behind the scenes pic from the flick to share with you guys. It features the movie's on-set photographer getting up close and personal with Stallone as he points a cocked, locked, and ready to rock bow and arrow right at the lens. As Stallone himself says over on Instagram, it's a dangerous shot indeed! You can check it out from yourself below.

This fifth film is obviously another entry in the First Blood series which began back in 1982 with director Ted Kotcheff's adaptation of David Morrell's novel. That first entry found Vietnam veteran and drifter John J. Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) wandering into a small Washington town in search of an old friend, but met with intolerance and brutality by the local sheriff, played by Brian Dennehy. When Dennehy and his deputies try to restrain Rambo, he unleashes all of his furies on the officers, narrowly escaping, and kicking off a manhunt that only his former commander (Richard Crenna) can save him (and the cops) from.

The last time we saw Stallone as John Rambo up on the big screen was back in 2008 with Stallone's Rambo which found the soldier having long-since abandoned his life as a lethal weapon. Now living a solitary life near the Thai border, Rambo's quiet life is disrupted when a group of missionaries, led by Julie Benz (Dexter) asks for his help getting them across the border and into Burma. He helps them out but when they go missing soon after, Rambo must embrace violence again as he sets out with a group of mercenaries to rescue the captives from the Burmese army.

Rambo 5: The Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg (Get the Gringo) from a screenplay written by Stallone along with Matt Cirulnick (Paid in Full ) based on characters created by David Morrell. Avi Lerner (The Iceman), Steven Paul (Ghost in the Shell), Kevin King Templeton (The Expendables, Escape Plan), and Les Weldon (The Hitman's Bodyguard) produce this latest adventure. Stallone's costars include Adriana Barraza as Maria, a character described as someone who is "like a sister" to Rambo and has worked on Rambo's father's farm all her life; Paz Vega as Carmen Delgado, a reporter covering the drug trade in Mexico who aids Rambo after her younger half-sister is kidnapped by a Mexican cartel; Yvette Monreal as Gabrielle, the young girl kidnapped by the above-mentioned Mexican cartel; Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Hugo Martinez, the violent leader of the Mexican cartel; and Oscar Jaenada and Joaquín Cosío are tossed in there as well.

Lionsgate, Millennium Films, and Campbell Grobman Films are behind the movie and Lionsgate plans to unleash Rambo 5: The Last Blood into a theater near you on September 20, 2019. This new pic come to us via Stallone himself over on Instagram.