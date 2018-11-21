New Rambo: Last Blood story details have reportedly been leaked online. They build off of the previous knowledge about the sequel that we had, but take them a lot further. John Rambo is retired and living on a ranch in Bowie, Arizona and is suffering from some pretty major PTSD, according to the new plot details. This would make sense considering all of the stuff that Rambo has seen and experienced in his life. To cope with his PTSD, Rambo has a caretaker named Maria and spends most of his days at the bar or doing work around his farm, with the occasional odd job in town. There could be potential SPOILERS for Rambo 5 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

According to the new Rambo 5 plot details, the movie begins when 29-year old Carmen Delgado and her 8-year old sister are attacked in broad daylight and dragged into a van. Carmen escapes, but Melissa was not so lucky. When John Rambo learns that one of his caretaker's daughters has been kidnapped, he snaps himself out of retirement to go hunt down the men responsible. However, things will be a lot harder for Rambo this time around.

The next part of Rambo 5 reportedly features John Rambo locating the cartel and attempting to take them down on his own, which results in the 70-year old Rambo getting beaten to near-death. It's Carmen Delgado, played by Paz Vega, who takes him back and nurses him to health over a three-week period. It's here that they bond and decide to carry out their mission together. The details seem legitimate, but with information coming from unconfirmed sources, we're going to have to call this a rumor at this time.

However, if these Rambo 5 story details end up true, it looks like Sylvester Stallone is bringing an epic journey to the big screen that will more than likely satisfy long-time fans. The actor has been on a roll the last few years, and has Creed 2 hitting theaters this week, which is set to be another success like the first installment. Stallone had to take a break from filming Rambo 5 in order to go out and promote the Creed sequel, but he'll probably get back to the set after the holiday to get into the action.

Sylvester Stallone has remained pretty quiet about specific story details for Rambo 5, which makes these new specifics seem a little fishy. However, they do look promising, and they sound pretty close to the details that we have heard so far. There currently is no release date set for the sequel, but it is believed that it will hit theaters in fall 2019. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if any of these new plot details end up being accurate. These new Rambo 5 story details were first reported by Splash Report.