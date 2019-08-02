The poster for Rambo: Last Blood has arrived and Sylvester Stallone is ready to take on the box office this fall. "It's finally here," wrote the actor on social media, referring to the poster. Stallone says he "loves" the poster and took some time out to thank the studio's promotional team for doing such a good job on the marketing for the sequel thus far. Stallone's favorite place to promote is on social media these days and he keeps his fans up to date on everything, preferring it to come directly from himself.

Along with the latest Rambo: Last Blood poster, it was also revealed earlier this week that the movie will have an R-rating, which also has Sylvester Stallone happy. The actor is treating the news from the MPAA like a badge of honor because it allows him to tell the story the exact way he had initially had it on paper. Some were expecting the studio to try and go for a PG-13 rating to get more people into theaters, but that won't be the case for the upcoming sequel.

Sylvester Stallone has stated multiple times over the past several months that they did not hold anything back when crafting Rambo: Last Blood. The action legend also says it will be unlike anything we've ever seen before. We'll have to wait until the highly anticipated sequel hits theaters this fall to be the judge of that, but Stallone has been on a great creative role over the past few years as he returns to beloved franchises with renewed passion. The results have been paying off at the box office and Rambo: Last Blood will more than likely do the same.

The plot of Rambo 5: Last Blood finds the Vietnam veteran living a quiet life and trying to cope with PTSD on an Arizona ranch. John Rambo uses his unique skills to help the community when he can, but he will be forced to travel south of the border to take on a Mexican cartel when a friend's daughter gets kidnapped. Everything looks ramped up and more intense this time around as Sylvester Stallone takes on one of the roles that made him one of the biggest action stars in the world for what will more than likely be the final time.

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on September 20th, which should give it some time to take the number one spot at the box office. IT Chapter Two opens earlier in the month and that sequel will probably dominate for at least the first two weeks. With that being said, this is Sylvester Stallone and the Rambo franchise we're talking about here. There's going to be a lot of fans lined up a ready to see what Stallone has cooked up for what could be the last time seeing the iconic character on the big screen. You can check out the Rambo: Last Blood poster below, thanks to Sylvester Stallone's Instagram account.