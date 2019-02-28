Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood is going to be released on September 20th, 2019. Surprisingly, Stallone did not make the announcement via his social media accounts like he normally does. The actor is highly active on social media and keeps his fan up to date with all of this upcoming projects and other interesting posts. Stallone has kept fans in the loop with Last Blood by posting pictures and video from the set all throughout the development process to when production officially started and ended. We've seen a lot of the actor in his cowboy gear over the past several months.

Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg. The sequel also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Yvette Monreal. Sylvester Stallone has been sharing pictures of the cast recently, but details about the story specifics are still being kept under wraps for the time being. With that being said, we can't be too far away from seeing a trailer for the movie since it's so close to hitting theaters. That will definitely be something that Stallone teases on social media ahead of the date that it drops.

The Rambo franchise has brought in over $300 million domestically and expectations are high for Last Blood, which may be the last time that we see 72-year old Sylvester Stallone in the iconic role. The actor has since retired from the Rocky role after Creed 2 and many believe that he will do the same this fall with John Rambo. However, the actor has already retired Rambo before and we still have Last Blood on the way, so anything is possible as long as Stallone is willing to come back and play these characters.

Last Blood takes John Rambo down into Mexico after a brief retirement as he tries to save a friend's daughter from a cartel. From the looks of some of the set photos, Rambo is not going to have an easy time south of the border as he tries to reunite his adopted family. Now that we have an official release date, more story details should be on the way. For now, we'll just have to keep checking back with Sylvester Stallone to see what he shares from the upcoming movie, which is definitely not a bad thing.

While Sylvester Stallone did not share the release date for Last Blood (at least not yet), he did post a picture of himself with Star Wars 9 actor Billy Dee Williams. The two starred in the 1981 movie Nighthawks together. Stallone admits that the studio didn't want to originally make the movie because they found the idea of a terrorist attack in New York to be too unrealistic back then. Times have obviously changed since then, but the actor was very happy to run into Williams while they were both working out. You can check out the image of the two actors together thanks to Sylvester Stallone's Instagram account.