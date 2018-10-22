Sylvester Stallone is continually fixing the Rambo: Last Blood script in between takes during production. The actor posted a picture of himself tweaking the screenplay on social media, noting that "A writer's job is never done..." From the photo, and the second half of the caption, Stallone is filming some of the more mellow scenes, which involve him driving a tractor, or "Earth mover," as the actor calls it on a farm. John Rambo is attempting to live a normal life back in the United States, but it doesn't look like he'll be relaxing any time soon.

Rambo 5 recently cast Spanish actor Sergio Peris-Mencheta as the main villain and Paz Vega as journalist Carmen Delgado, who's half-sister was kidnapped. John Rambo and Delgado will be taking on a Mexican drug cartel in the highly anticipated sequel, which will more than likely be the last time that we see Sylvester Stallone as the iconic character. Stallone has been posting updates on social media like he does on most of his projects, and one can tell that he's really trying to make Rambo 5 be the best that it can be.

While it's unknown if Sylvester Stallone will come back as John Rambo after this latest installment, the actor recently signed on to star in the big screen adaptation of Hunter, which was originally going to be the Rambo 5 script until it was scrapped. Stallone bought the rights back in 2009 and wanted to use the story for the upcoming Rambo sequel, which would have pit the character against an inhuman beast. Stallone isn't ready to let the project go, so he'll be starring in it after he gets a few other projects finished and out of the way of his busy schedule.

Speaking of being busy, in addition to currently writing and filming Rambo 5, Sylvester Stallone is starting to promote Creed 2 as well. The movie hits theaters next month and Stallone was working on it while he was writing the first draft of the Rambo sequel, making one wonder if the man ever takes a break from anything. When he's not acting and writing for the films, he's training for them, hitting the gym harder than people half of his age.

Sylvester Stallone and Ryan Coogler took the Rocky franchise and turned it on to a whole new generation with Creed, which the actor more than likely wants to do with the Rambo franchise as well. Creed 2 is expected to be a huge hit, much like the first installment, and Rambo 5 was already hotly anticipated before story details were even announced. Stallone likes to keep busy, and he likes to keep his fans updated on his creative process. You can check out the latest photo from the set of Rambo 5 as well as a quick video of some horse riding skills below, thanks to Sylvester Stallone's Instagram account.