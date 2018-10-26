We have our latest look at Rambo: Last Blood, and it's something fans of the franchise should be pretty excited to see. For years, John Rambo has been taking out bad guys in all sorts of creative and violent ways. Or sometimes not so creative, but still violent. Quite often, he employs a very large knife to do the job in an efficient, intimate and bloody way. Sylvester Stallone has shared a look at Rambo's new knife and it's clear that the hardened veteran isn't messing around in his old age.

During the production process, as is often the case in recent years, Sylvester Stallone has been pretty active on social media, teasing fans with what's to come, without revealing too much. His latest reveal for Rambo 5 shows off his impressive new knife. It's a stark picture that doesn't reveal too much else, but this knife is something else and looks like it could do some serious damage. Especially in the hands of this man. According to Stallone's caption, the knife has been dubbed the "Heartstopper." Here's what he had to say about it.

"Gripping the 'Heartstopper' ... you just don't turn it off"

After spending several years with The Expendables franchise and some other original endeavors, Sylvester Stallone has been revisiting his most iconic characters as of late, starting with Rocky Balboa in Creed, which wound up scoring him a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nomination, and he was a hair shy of actually winning the Oscar. That, in part, helped him finally get the long-in-development Rambo 5 going, which came just after he wrapped up Creed II, set to arrive in theaters next month.

This time around, John Rambo will be taking on the Mexican Cartel. We also know, thanks to some early photos, that the badass has settled into a quiet life working on a ranch. Get ready for cowboy Rambo, everyone. That quiet life is interrupted when a friend asks for his help in rescuing their daughter. The cast also includes Paz Vega and Sergio Peris-Mencheta, who will play the main villain. So it kind of sounds like, if this goes well, this could be like Rambo meets Sicario, which could be absolutely awesome.

The last time we saw the character on screen was back in 2008 when the simply titled Rambo hit theaters. Rambo 4 was well-liked but actually wound up being the lowest-grossing in the history of the franchise, bringing in $113 million worldwide. To date, the four movies have made a total of $727 million. Rambo: Last Blood, which comes from director Adrian Grunberg, is set to arrive in theaters next year, but no release date has been set just yet. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any new details make their way online. Be sure to check out the new photo of the Heartstopper knife from Sylvester Stallone's Instagram for yourself below.