Over the weekend it was reported that Sylvester Stallone is gearing up to write and star in Rambo 5. And now, we have a pretty awesome official poster that proves that this project is really happening. Stallone is currently filming Creed 2 after the massive success of the first movie, which revived the Rocky franchise. The last Rambo movie wasn't well-received by anybody, really, so it looks like Stallone may be trying to pull off the same feat he did with the Rocky franchise.

Despite announcing that he was done with the character, Sylvester Stallone is currently writing the script for Rambo 5. The project is being produced by Avi Lerner, who also produced The Expendables. It was first reported that Lerner was shopping the movie around Cannes this week, which the new poster art proves. The Rambo 5 promotional art features a drawing of Stallone stabbing his knife in the ground, preparing for all-out war with the Mexican cartel. The lettering is all in black with a red letter V, giving the poster an ominous tone.

As for the plot details for Rambo 5, nothing new has been revealed since this weekend. The story revolves around Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo, now retired, working on a ranch. It's not clear where this ranch is, but it's believed to be a border town, possibly California or Texas. All hell breaks loose when the daughter of one of Rambo's friends is kidnapped, which sends the veteran down into Mexico to battle an ultraviolent Mexican Cartel. There will be blood, action, violence, and lot of guns because that's what Rambo does best.

2008's Rambo 4 made decent money at the box office but did not earn enough to be the success that many thought it would be. Additionally, it was torn apart by critics, except for the action scenes. Sylvester Stallone was praised for the action, but that was about it. His acting was ridiculed, and many called the character a joke, which is not something one should hear or read when Rambo is the subject. Sylvester Stallone declared that he was finished with the character, but now, 10 years later, he's back in the saddle and ready to give the character another chance in Rambo 5.

No release date has been set for Rambo 5, but the brand-new poster reveals that it will hit theaters in the fall of 2019, which is just around the corner. It will be interesting to see if Sylvester Stallone and company can pull another rabbit out of their hat to revive the Rambo franchise like they were able to pull off with Creed. In the meantime, Creed 2 will hit theaters this coming December, which is probably about the time that production will have already started for Rambo 5. While we wait for more news surrounding the new movie, you can check out the poster art below, thanks to Millennium Films.