It appears that Rambo 5 is pushing Expendables 4 to the back a little further. It was originally believed that production was going to start this August, but a new report suggests that filming will begin next April in Bulgaria. This makes sense, especially if Arnold Schwarzenegger is going to remain on board since he will be filming Terminator 6 this summer. Additionally, it's believed that Sylvester Stallone will be filming Rambo 5 this fall in order to prepare it for a September 2019 release date.

Sylvester Stallone only recently wrapped production on Creed 2 and now he'll be jumping right into Rambo 5 and then the promotional campaign for the Creed sequel later this year before heading to Bulgaria to begin filming Expendables 4. Stallone officially signed on to the project late last month, which led to speculation as to who else will be reprising their roles or about any newcomers who will be jumping on to the franchise. Arnold Schwarzenegger has said in the past that he will happily join, but only if Stallone is happy with the script.

Now that production on Expendables 4 will take place early next year, it looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger will be able to join the cast. Jason Statham should have his schedule wide open since the Fast and Furious spin-off starring himself and Dwayne Johnson goes into production this fall. Dolph Lundgren recently wrapped shooting Creed 2 with Sylvester Stallone, so one would imagine that he'd be back on board as well for another round of the Expendables. The same can be said for Jet Li and Wesley Snipes. As for anyone else, that's a mystery at this time, but if anybody can pull off another all-star cast, it's Stallone.

That being said, Bruce Willis will more than likely not make it back for Expendables 4 after a reported falling out with Sylvester Stallone. Terry Crews probably won't be returning as well after alleging that Stallone's WME agent Adam Venit groped him. Making matters worse, Expendables 4 producer Avi Lerner pressured Crews to drop his lawsuit against Venit. So, it would pretty much take a miracle to see Terry Crews return for the next Expendables installment.

If all goes according to plan, Expendables 4 will begin filming next April in Bulgaria. No release date has been set for the film, but sources say that it will hit theaters in late 2019, which could work. However, Rambo 5 is slated for a September 2019 release. It wouldn't be surprising to see Expendables 4 get pushed to an early or possibly summer of 2020 release date. Again, this is if everything goes smoothly. As of this writing, the only person who has officially signed on is Sylvester Stallone. We'll just have to wait and see how the production of Rambo 5 goes. In the meantime, you can check out the original report about Expendables 4 starting production in April over at Omega Underground.