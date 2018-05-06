Sylvester Stallone is all set to take on the Mexican cartel in Rambo: New Blood according to a new report. Stallone directed the last Rambo movie in 2008 but is not expected to direct this new project. It isn't clear who will take on directing Rambo 5 at this time. However, production will begin in September. Stallone is currently working on Creed 2 in Philadelphia and is more than likely testing the waters to see if he can pull off a new Rambo in the way that he breathed new life into the Rocky series.

According to Deadline, Sylvester Stallone will portray John Rambo one more time in Rambo 5. Avi Lerner's Millennium is reportedly starting sales on the project at the Cannes Film Festival this year, and as previously noted, a tentative shoot date set for September. Stallone is working on the script, much like he did on Creed 2. However, it is unclear if the action icon will receive sole writing credit. Avi Lerner, who produced The Expendables will produce Rambo 5.

The plot behind Rambo 5 has John Rambo working on a ranch while a friend's daughter is kidnapped. Rambo then crosses the border into Mexico and finds himself face to face with an ultraviolent drug cartel. It's pretty easy to point to where the movie will go next. There will be a lot of violence and bloodshed as John Rambo attempts to find his friend's daughter across the border. Rambo 5 could end up being a big success if handled as well as the Creed franchise has been worked on. Sylvester Stallone's representatives have yet to confirm that the movie is actually in the pipeline.

The last Rambo movie was not incredibly well-received, nor was the one before that, so Sylvester Stallone must have some faith in the project to continue to write the screenplay while simultaneously working on Creed 2. Again, this has yet to be confirmed by the actor or his representatives, but if true, we should end up hearing some news really soon since Rambo 5 is expected to begin filming this September. Let's just hope that Stallone can make something worthwhile for fans of the franchise that have been there since the first installment in 1982.

Sylvester Stallone has previously said that he was done playing John Rambo, but apparently a lot has changed since 2008. While any more details about Rambo 5 are scarce at this time, it seems that the project is ready for takeoff, which means more news about the film will drop in the coming months as far as casting and a director. Rambo 5 could end up being the project that takes the franchise back up in quality, which would be huge for Stallone after reviving the Rocky franchise. You can read more about Sylvester Stallone tackling Rambo 5 over at Deadline.