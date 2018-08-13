John Rambo is coming back soon. Sylvester Stallone at one point said that he was going to retire as the battle-hardened badass who the world was introduced to in the classic First Blood. There have been talks of Rambo 5 ever since the previous movie was released a decade ago, with various iterations having stalled at various points over the years. Now, Rambo 5 appears to actually be happening and Stallone has taken to social media to tease fans, promising that he'll be back in the iconic role soon.

The 72-year old actor took to Instagram to provide this latest tease for Rambo 5. It was initially revealed in May that Sylvester Stallone had decided to come back once more as John Rambo and that he is working on the script for this new entry, with a teaser poster hitting the web soon thereafter. While Stallone still hasn't revealed precisely when we can expect to see the next installment of the enduring franchise, he gave us a pretty cool image of John Rambo, knife in hand and back turned toward us, with the following caption to go along with it.

"A savage rising!...soon"

It's quite likely that the "savage rising" bit refers to the long-rumored title for the fifth movie, Rambo V: The Savage Hunt. When news of this new iteration of the project came to light in May, it was reported that production was going to be getting underway in September. The teaser poster that made its way online further stated that the movie would be arriving in theaters in fall 2019. Since Stallone recently wrapped filming on Creed 2, which hits theaters in November, that should free him up to shoot Rambo 5 next month, assuming that production timeline sticks.

No director has officially been announced for the project. Though, since Sylvester Stallone opted out of directing Creed 2, it's quite possible he could make his way to the director's chair for this possibly final go around as John Rambo. After all, he did direct 2008's Rambo, which did reasonably well at the box office and was well-liked by action movie fans. We know that Stallone also has Expendables 4 on his to-do list, which is reportedly set to begin filming in April 2019. Assuming that sticks, Rambo 5 would need to begin filming relatively soon, or else it may have to wait until Expendables 4 wraps up.

As far as the plot goes, the latest version of the movie will see Rambo going up against drug lords on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, which sounds like it could be echoing the Sicario movies a bit. Previous versions of Rambo 5 saw the character coming into contact with modified super soldiers, with another version that saw him taking on a highly-intelligent monster, which would have echoed something like Predator. Rambo 5 does not currently have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available. You can check out Sylvester Stallone's Instagram post for yourself below.