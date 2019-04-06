Sylvester Stallone is back to hyping up Rambo: Last Blood. The iconic actor has revealed that the editing process is currently underway and they're ready to screen it for the studio. Stallone went on to say the ending of the long awaited sequel is very unexpected and says the story is "so good." This echoes what Lionsgate boss Joe Drake recently said at CinemaCon. Drake said, Rambo 5 is going out in a big way in something "truly unexpected."

It's hard to pinpoint what unexpected that could mean from the Rambo franchise, but it could mark the end of the line for John Rambo. Sylvester Stallone has already retired Rocky Balboa and Rambo is more than likely next. Regardless, the actor is pumped on the movie and shared an extensive update in a social media post where he jokingly said he looks like an "Italian Power Ranger." Stallone had this to say about Rambo 5.

"I just want to talk about something that I think is really exciting. Usually when you're in the editing process of a film, it can be painful. What you thought was great is not so great. It's kind of like going to the dentist and having your teeth pulled with no Novocain. Get the picture? But this last Rambo is just coming together beautifully. Today we're going to screen it for the studio and that's going to be fantastic. I'm just looking forward to of course (get) their notes. But we'll go back. And I think this film is going to surprise a lot of people. It's a really good story, and the ending is so unexpected. So I just want to say, come September 20, Rambo is coming your way."

It appears editing the first few movies in the Rambo franchise were not as easy as Rambo 5 is coming along. Hopefully, Sylvester Stallone and crew don't receive too many notes from the studio to change things up. However, Stallone is used to this process by now and is ready for whatever the studio throws at him. Unless they want the ending to be changed. That could end up turning into a problem after Stallone and Joe Drake hyped it up.

Sylvester Stallone has come to be a celebrity who truly embraces social media and uses it very effectively. Stallone has a direct line to fans and has been keeping them constantly updated on his latest projects, providing teases all the way to production shots and behind-the-scenes looks, to the post-production process. The best part is Stallone seems like he is genuinely happy to share all of this with his fans.

In addition to the latest video update on Rambo 5, Sylvester Stallone recently shared an image from the movie of John Rambo's face. The caption promises "a brutal storm is about to burst..." before proving the September 20th release date of the movie. From what it sounds like, we're all going to be in for a brutally unexpected good time when Rambo 5 hits theaters. You can see the update video and image from the sequel below, thanks to Sylvester Stallone's Instagram account.