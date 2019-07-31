Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo is all set to ride into gory battle once more in Get the Gringo director Adrian Grunberg's Rambo: Last Blood this September. And for those of you out there that may have been worried that Stallone and company would go all The Expendables 3 on us and bring us a PG-13 entry in the Rambo saga, no worries.

Today we have word from Sylvester Stallone himself over on Instagram that the new Rambo movie has just snagged a "hard R" rating from the powers that be over at the MPAA. Specifically, Stallone writes this.

"Great day! We got our HARD R Rating today! What's coming is going to be unlike anything you've ever seen..." ...Death is coming," John said."

While it may seem silly to be worried this new Rambo movie would go PG-13 on us, it's not a completely unfounded fear. After all, as mentioned above, The Expendables and The Expendables 2 were super R-rated movies, and then out of nowhere the third entry The Expendables 3 was given a PG-13. And let's not forget Underworld, and Swamp Thing director Len Wiseman served us up a PG-13 Die Hard movie back in 2007 with Live Free or Die Hard. And if a Die Hard motion picture can be slapped with a PG-13 rating, there is no reason why this new (and final?) Rambo movie wouldn't go the same route. I'm just glad they decided it was best to keep the series R-rated.

No specific reasons were given for the rating at this point in time. But if this new movie comes anywhere near the level of on-screen brutality and carnage the previous John Rambo movie did, then we can all assume it's rated R for endless gory massacres. And that sounds just right to this here movie fan.

For those of you out there that might not know, Rambo: Last Blood is all set to star Sylvester Stallone as Green Beret and Vietnam War veteran John J. Rambo who travels to Mexico to save a friend's daughter who has been kidnapped by the Mexican cartel. Paz Vega joins him as Carmen Delgado, the friend whose younger half-sister is kidnapped by a Mexican cartel, and Yvette Monreal stars as Gabrielle, the young girl the Mexican cartel kidnaps. From there the cast also includes Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Hugo Martinez, the leader of the Mexican cartel, known for his violent personality, and Adriana Barraza plays Maria Beltran, someone who is "like a sister" to Rambo and has worked on Rambo's father's farm all her life.

Get the Gringo director Adrian Grunberg's Rambo: Last Blood is all set to storm into a theater near you, brandishing its hard R rating on its bloody sleeve, on September 20, 2019. I don't know about you, but I plan to be one of the first people in line for my ticket once they become available. Meanwhile, this update comes to us from Sylvester Stallone over on Instagram.