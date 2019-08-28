Rambo: Last Blood is officially Rated R. The highly anticipated sequel has a lot to live up to in the violence department after the last installment, and thankfully, it will not be making the same rating mistake as Expendables 3. "Strong graphic violence, grisly images, drug use and language," are the reasons behind the Rambo: Last Blood rating, which makes perfect sense. Sylvester Stallone has been hyping the movie for over a year now and the two trailers that we've seen thus far point to some pretty crazy amounts of violence.

Sylvester Stallone was gunning for the hard R rating and thankfully, the MPAA agreed with him. As for whether or not Rambo: Last Blood will be the final mission for John Rambo, the actor has changed his stance, noting that there could very well be a follow up if the response to the latest installment is a positive one. From the looks of things, we could end up getting a Rambo 6 since the response has already been so positive to the trailers.

When it comes to putting an end to something, Sylvester Stallone seems to go back and forth. After the release of Creed 2, the actor said that was it for the character, which co-star Dolph Lundgren did not believe. Now, Stallone has been talking about ideas for a possible third iteration of the franchise, which would again see his character taking a back seat as the story focuses on a new character. So, Rambo: Last Blood might not actually be the final installment in the franchise as Stallone is probably already thinking of ideas to keep it going.

In addition to Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim, Joaquín Cosío, Sheila Shah, Dimitri Vegas, Oscar Jaenada, and Louis Mandylor. John Rambo has a new mission as he takes down a Mexican drug cartel. And while this all may seem like familiar territory for Stallone and the iconic character, the actor promises a surprise ending that will leave the audience shocked. The unexpected ending has not been detailed, but for those looking to go in blind, you might want to shy away from social media ahead of the movie's September release date.

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on September 20th, which means we're now less than a month away from seeing Sylvester Stallone kick some ass again. From the looks of things, viewers with a weak stomach may want to stay away from the movie, which is sure to be bloodbath of epic proportions. As for whether or not we'll see a possible Rambo 6 after all of this, that is unknown at this time. However, Stallone will surely let all of us know on social media the minute he thinks of a great new idea to keep the franchise moving ahead. The R-rating news comes to us from Film Ratings.